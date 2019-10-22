Two Indian American students are giving the gift of sight to more than one person.
Anish Korrapati, 13, and Aryan Agarwal, 13, both from Monroe Township Middle School in New Jersey, have started an eyeglass drive to collect eyeglasses for those who need it the most but don’t have access to them.
Their goal is to collect 400 pairs of eyeglasses, and so far, they have collected over 100.
Both Korrapati and Agarwal are accomplished students. Korrapati, stated a press release, has won three awards in the Letters of Literature contest in the past two years, while Agarwal has won many state and national level chess tournaments.
Agarwal has also started his own chess club called Exotic Informatics Chess Club in the area where he imparts chess training for a minimal fee. He uses the money earned from these chess classes to purchase food items to donate to the Monroe Food Pantry in Helmetta, New Jersey.
Their goal is to help low-income families and seniors residing in senior centers with food, medicines and eyeglasses.
