The Pew Charitable Trusts June 14 announced 22 early-career researchers who have been selected as Pew Scholars in the Biomedical Sciences Program, including a pair of Indian Americans.
Among the researchers named were Gira Bhabha and Geetu Tuteja.
Bhabha, of New York University, will explore how the parasite microsporidia deploys a unique mechanism to invade animal cells.
Microsporidia attack a wide range of hosts, from insects to humans, and are responsible for everything from opportunistic infections in people with HIV to colony collapse in honey bees, the trusts said.
To infect other cells, microsporidia shoot out a harpoon-like protein-based machine called a polar tube that anchors them to their cellular target. Once attached, this apparatus serves as a conduit through which the infectious spore enters its host, it said.
Combining an array of recently developed cutting-edge techniques in electron microscopy, X-ray crystallography, and structural biology, the group will determine how microsporidia unfurl this polar tube, which—in less than half a second—springs from its resting state, coiled inside the parasite, to its fully extended conformation.
It will isolate the proteins that are part of this dynamic structure, determine how they assemble to form a tube and rearrange when the tube rockets out of the parasite, and identify any additional components that play a role in this dramatic molecular event.
The lab’s findings could be used to develop novel methods for the treatment and prevention of microsporidial infections, the page said.
Tuteja, of Iowa State University, will study genetic networks that help to establish a healthy connection between embryos and their mothers.
The Tuteja lab will unravel the genetic networks that allow embryos to establish a healthy connection with their mothers. Soon after an embryo has implanted into the uterine wall, cells that will form the fetal portion of the placenta push, or invade, into the maternal tissue, an event that lays the groundwork for the exchange of oxygen and nutrients necessary for proper development, it said.
Dysregulation of this process can have serious consequences: inadequate penetration of fetal cells at this stage has been linked to early onset pre-eclampsia. Despite the importance of the placenta for a healthy pregnancy, little is known about how maternal and embryonic gene networks interact to guide the formation of this critical interface between mother and developing fetus.
As a postdoctoral fellow, Tuteja discovered thousands of genomic regions that are highly active while fetal placental cells are invading. Now, combining cutting-edge techniques in cell biology, genomics, computational analysis, and gene editing, she will extend this analysis to catalog the genes and regulatory elements that are active in both maternal and embryonic cells during placental invasion in mice, and assess how disruption of these coordinated networks leads to abnormal placental development, it said.
These findings could facilitate the early detection and treatment of placental disorders, the Tuteja bio said.
The scholars will receive four years of funding to invest in exploratory research to advance human health and tackle some of biomedicine’s most challenging questions, the foundation said.
“Pew is steadfastly committed to supporting talented researchers working to unveil the mechanisms of biology and disease,” Rebecca W. Rimel, Pew’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Investing in these scholars at the beginning stages of their careers, when financial resources may be limited, can help drive significant scientific discoveries.”
The 2019 class of scholars—all of whom hold assistant professor positions—are new members of an active community of nearly 1,000 scientists who have received awards from Pew beginning in 1985. Current scholars come together annually to share their research and gain insights from peers working in other fields, the news release noted.
“Pew’s continued investment in scientific discovery allows promising researchers to explore new and creative ways to answer some of the most pressing questions surrounding human health and disease,” said Craig C. Mello, Ph.D., a 1995 Pew scholar, 2006 Nobel laureate in physiology or medicine, and chair of the national advisory committee for the scholars program. “I’m confident that this new class of scientists will leverage these resources and help shape the future of groundbreaking biomedical research.”
The 2019 class of scholars was chosen from 178 applicants who were nominated by leading academic institutions and researchers across the United States. This year’s class includes scientists investigating connections between embryos and their mothers, why only certain species of ticks act as carriers of Lyme disease, and how the brain stores sensory information, among other questions, the release said.
Five members of the 2019 class, who were selected for their commitment to investigating health challenges in the brain as it ages, will receive awards with support from the Kathryn W. Davis Peace by Pieces Fund, it said.
