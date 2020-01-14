The American Mathematical Society recently unveiled its group of contestants vying in the 2020 “Who Wants to Be a Mathematician” championship round, with two Indian American students among those competing.
The competition pits 12 high school students from the U.S., Canada and the U.K., all competing for over $30,000 in cash and prizes in a fast-paced format by answering multiple choice mathematics questions.
Among the dozen competitors are Chinmay Krishna and Kishore Rajesh.
Krishna, a junior at Blue Valley Southwest High School in Kansas, is a two-time USAMO/USAJMO qualifier and a two-time state Mathcounts champion.
He has been to the top of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (over 2,700 feet tall), his bio notes.
Some of his favorite things about school are going to extracurricular clubs such as tennis team, physics team, and math team.
He won the Kansas Blitz Chess Championship just a weekend after winning the state's Mathcounts championship, it said.
Rajesh is a junior at BASIS Scottsdale in Arizona. He finished second in the Arizona State University CryptoRally – a cipher-solving scavenger hunt –competing against university students and other high school students, according to his bio.
He likes to watch classic TV shows, such as “Cheers” and “Frasier.”
The 2020 Who Wants to Be a Mathematician Championship will take place Jan. 18 at the Joint Mathematics Meetings in Denver at noon ET, and will be livestreamed by the society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.