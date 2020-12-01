California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced a slew of appointments to various posts, which included Indian Americans Rita Badhan and Mani Grewal.
Badhan was among 19 appointments to California Superior Court judge positions, while Grewal was among two people named to supervisor posts.
Badhan, 43, of Los Angeles, was appointed to serve as a judge in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
Badhan has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office since 2007. She served as an Assistant Public Defender at the Sacramento County Public Defender’s Office from 2006 to 2007 and as a Deputy Public Defender at the Santa Clara County Public Defender’s Office from 2004 to 2006.
Badhan, a Democrat, was a sole practitioner in 2004. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Abraham Khan.
Grewal, 41, of Modesto, has been appointed Supervisor for the 4th District of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors.
Grewal has been president of Grewal Re Holdings since 2010 and a member of the Modesto City Council since 2015. He is a member of the California State University, Stanislaus Foundation Board, the Sutter Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Children’s Crisis Center.
Grewal, a Democrat, earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of the Pacific. This position does not require Senate confirmation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.