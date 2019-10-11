The National Institutes of Health recently announced its 2019 NIH Director’s Transformative Research Award recipients, with Indian Americans Dr. Rajan Jain and Arjun Raj among those recognized.
Jain, whose co-PI is Raj, was selected for the project, “Decoding the Bridges and Barriers to Cellular Reprogramming and Lineage Identity.”
Jain is a physician-scientist and assistant professor in the Departments of Medicine and Cell and Developmental Biology at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. The Jain laboratory operates at the nexus of developmental biology, epigenetics, and medicine, studying how nuclear architecture regulates cellular plasticity, organogenesis, and disease progression.
Jain earned a B.A. in molecular and cellular biology from U.C. Berkeley, an M.D. from New York University School of Medicine, and completed clinical training in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied the mechanistic basis of lineage specification in multiple tissues.
The Jain laboratory is funded in part by the NIH and the AHA and Allen Foundations; Jain is the recipient of Gilead Research Scholars Program Award, W.W. Smith Foundation Award, Burroughs Wellcome Fund Career Award for Medical Scientists, and NIH New Innovator Award.
Raj, of the University of Pennsylvania, was awarded for the same project as Jain.
He went to UC Berkeley, where he majored in math and physics, earned his doctorate in math from the Courant Institute at NYU, and did his postdoctoral training at MIT before joining the faculty at Penn Bioengineering in 2010.
He is currently a professor of Bioengineering and of Genetics. His research focus is on the developed experimental techniques for making highly quantitative measurements in single cells and models for linking those measurements to cellular function.
His ultimate goal is to achieve a quantitative understanding of the molecular underpinnings of cellular behavior, his bio notes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.