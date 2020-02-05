The Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum recently announced its latest cohort of Health Rising Fellows, with two Indian Americans among those honored.
Among the 14 individuals honored by the APIAHF were Samira Ghosh and Anjali Rimi Vikramsai Koka.
Ghosh is the director of special projects at Asian Family Support Services in Austin, Texas.
She is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and of Calcutta University. An immigrant herself, she has provided long-term case management to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Asian and other immigrant communities for almost a decade, the APIAHF said.
Ghosh also has done community education and training on behalf of AFSSA during numerous community events and stakeholder meetings as well as for other agencies and statewide organizations, her bio notes.
She has also been involved in systems advocacy and in seeking social justice for all marginalized communities.
Having built a strong competency as an executive leader in corporate America, Koka equally expends her efforts in building inclusive and racially balanced communities, especially for LGBTQ individuals, the bio says.
She currently holds a full-time leadership role, manages a nonprofit organization and effectively prevails as a board member for San Francisco Pride and TGI Justice Project, it said.
Koka works with trans leaders and organizations within the South Asian diaspora including the Aravani Art Project based in India. She is the co-founder of Parivar, South Asian Trans and GNC-centered social organization.
Koka holds an M.B.A. specializing in business operations, accounting and management with undergraduate degrees in accounting and culinary arts, her bio said.
She is a consultant with DiversityJourneys.com, holding workshops, and is fluent in English, Telugu, Hindi and Urdu as well as proficient in French, the bio said.
She has vast international experience of cultural and traditional norms having lived in over 11 cities across India, Canada and America, APIAHF said.
The entire group of Fellows will be honored Feb. 5 at an event in Oakland, California.
