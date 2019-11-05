Indian American Sparshil Patel is hoping to have his voice heard in the race for an Edison, New Jersey, school board seat.
Dr. Tushar Patel said in a recent letter published by Patch.com that he endorses the school board candidate for the Nov. 5 election.
Sparshil Patel was born and raised in Edison and is a successful business owner in New Jersey.
He is employed in the healthcare business and earned his bachelor's degree from New York Institute of Technology, a master's degree in public health from St. George's University, a medical degree from Xaviar University School of Medicine, and is a certified assisted living administrator by Long Tree and Associates.
Besides his full-time business, Sparshil is actively involved in many community projects to include basic health care and fund-raising efforts for needy people in the U.S. and India.
He successfully organized free flu vaccine fairs, health screening and disease prevention and awareness fairs for uninsured individuals in our communities for the past many years, notes Tushar Patel.
He also provides his time in volunteering and sponsoring the annual Santa's Little Helper Toy Drive with Unity SME.
Sparshil Patel is actively involved in sponsoring local trips to help seniors in Edison/Piscataway townships with various social wellness projects. He is actively involved in education project for a non-profit with the Santram Kanyashala, school for Girls in Santram Mandir, Nadiad, India, the letter notes.
Nest month, Sparshil Patel will be hosting and organizing a fundraising gala to benefit eye hospital in rural India to treat debilitating diseases that can lead to blindness for underprivileged, less fortunate and needy people, the letter said.
The candidate is committed to fixing the problems of the school system in Edison and wants to have a bright future for the next generation without any political or personal gain.
“I have known Sparshil for his community involvement for more than a decade and his commitment for community and public work,” Tushar Patel said. “I am very confident that Sparshil will be a great asset to the board and work together for all communities and walks of life to get things done to bring education system in Edison to a next level. I urge the voters in Edison Township to go out and vote for Sparshil Patel in Column E for Edison Board of Education,” he said.
According to an article on centraljersey.com, Shivi Prasad-Madhukar, 49, is also running for a seat on the Edison Board of Education.
She is employed as a policy analyst director of a New Jersey focused policy research group, and earned a degree from New York University’s Robert F. Wagner School of Public Service and a master’s degree in public administration.
Prasad-Madhukar has served in volunteer positions as president of a middle school parent teacher organization; member of the BOE’s school safety committee; and a fundraising volunteer.
Prasad-Madhukar said she brings varied experiences and qualifications from “budget and policy knowledge to perspectives of students and residents.”
If elected, she said she will work on reducing overcrowding, creating space [in the schools] and reducing parking and traffic congestion.
