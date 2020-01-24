Two Indian asylum seekers at the LaSalle, Louisiana Immigration and Customs Enforcement Processing Center are too weak to walk and reportedly on the brink of death after refusing to eat or drink for more than 75 days.
Mother Jones magazine reported that 10 men at the facility have been on a hunger strike since Nov. 1. The men are asking to be released on bond so that they can find attorneys to pursue their asylum cases. Applicants with attorneys have a far greater rate of their asylum applications being approved, while those who lack representation are largely denied.
The Trump administration has moved towards a policy of denying bond for asylum seekers: only 1.5 percent formerly detained at LaSalle were allowed bond, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Margaret Brown Vega, also on the ground at El Paso and Otero as a volunteer for Advocate Visitors With Immigrants in Detention, told India-West last year that it is very difficult for South Asian asylum seekers to get bond hearings.
If they do manage to get one, they are almost always denied, as they are deemed flight risks. Asylum seekers from India and elsewhere in South Asia thus endure longer periods of detention, she said, noting that she has met asylees who have been in custody for more than two years.
There is no endpoint to how long a person can be held in ICE detention, explained Brown Vega. (See earlier India-West story: https://bit.ly/2NwccIA)
Hunger strikes at ICE facilities have been a method of protest since about 2015. At one point, more than 1,500 men — including many immigrants from Punjab — were on hunger strikes at ICE facilities throughout the country.
At the ICE facility in LaSalle, medical staff are reportedly force-feeding the men via intubation through nasal passages. Immigration advocates told India-West last year that the practice of force-feeding violates the 8th Amendment of the Constitution, which disallows cruel and unusual punishment.
The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said last February that force-feeding may violate the UN Convention against Torture.
Responding to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by North American Punjabi Association in July 2019, ICE noted that, as of Oct. 19, 2019, 3,017 Indian nationals were in ICE detention centers across the country: 2,933 were males, while 84 were females. (See India-West story: https://bit.ly/30qjvqr)
One of the Indian hunger strikers at LaSalle, Suresh, released a statement via the organization Freedom for Immigrants. The asylee said he had crossed the border on Christmas Day in 2018 after fleeing political persecution in India.
Suresh is now being force-fed under a December court order issued by a federal judge in Louisiana that authorizes ICE to restrain him if he resists, reported Mother Jones.
Kumar, also detained at the facility, is reportedly being force-hydrated but not force-fed. Like Suresh, Kumar said he fears persecution in his home country.
In an interview with Mother Jones, Michelle Graffeo, a social work student at Louisiana State University who regularly visits both men, said Suresh is wheelchair bound and “looked liked he was dying.”
The Web site truthout.org published a statement by a man identified as Mr. Singh who said he began his hunger strike on Nov. 1: “Since January 21, 2019, I have been locked inside four walls. For about a year I have been living my life inside suffocating. In my whole life I have not lived inside four walls like this.”
