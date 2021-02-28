The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Virginia Feb. 22 announced that Indian nationals Pradipsinh Parmar and Sumer Patel pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges relating to their involvement in an overseas-based robocalls scheme that defrauded thousands of victims out of millions of dollars.
According to court documents, Parmar, 41, collected money on behalf of the robocall conspiracy that victims had sent either by a parcel delivery carrier or through a wire service.
Upon receiving the victims’ money, Parmar deposited these funds into bank accounts as directed by the conspiracy’s leader, Shehzadkhan Pathan, 39, who previously pleaded guilty on Jan. 15, the attorney’s office said.
Pathan operated a call center in Ahmedabad, India, from which automated robocalls were made to victims in the United States. After establishing contact with victims through these automated calls, Pathan and other “closers” at his call center would coerce, cajole, and trick victims to send bulk cash through physical shipments and electronic money transfers.
Pathan and his conspirators used a variety of schemes to convince victims to send money, including impersonating law enforcement officials from the FBI and DEA, and representatives of other government agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, to threaten victims with severe legal and financial consequences, the release adds.
Conspirators also convinced victims to send money via wire transfer as initial installments for falsely promised loans. A significant number of victims who were tricked or coerced into sending bulk cash were elderly, it said.
In addition to Parmar’s guilty plea, Patel, 37, also pleaded guilty for his role in working for Pathan.
Parmar and Patel are scheduled to be sentenced on June 18. Each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the conspiracy count, and Parmar faces an additional mandatory minimum sentence of two years on the aggravated identity theft count.
In other news from Providence, Rhode Island, AP reports: A man who played a key role in a computer malware scam has been sentenced to two years in prison, federal prosecutors say.
Manish Kumar, 32, directed telephone calls to call centers in India as part of a scheme to mislead individuals into believing that their computers were infected by malware. The callers were then persuaded to buy technical support services that were never provided, according to a Feb. 12 statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island.
The victims were then targeted by the scammers again, authorities said. They were told they had been sent excessive refunds, and asked to return the overage. But because no refunds had actually been sent to the victims, they were just parting with more of their own money, prosecutors said.
Kumar, a native of India, admitted to providing money routing services for the scheme and making fraudulent charges on 37 credit cards that were not his, prosecutors said.
Kumar, who was arrested in the U.S. in 2019, pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He was also sentenced three years of probation and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.
