LOS ANGELES, Calif. – For the droves of Southern California day trippers, Catalina Island is a popular spot: hop on a boat and in an hour you are on its shores.
But a group of 18 athletes from India, divided into three relay teams, successfully crossed the 20-mile distance by swimming the cold, dark waters of the Catalina Channel. Admittedly, it was a daunting task given that no wetsuits are allowed for the attempt to be officially recorded.
Even more remarkable was the feat of Srikaanth Viswanathan, 47, and Aruna Venugopal Embar, 42 and mother of two boys, who navigated the waters solo on Aug. 16.
Viswanathan told India-West that he is just the 10th Indian and the oldest so far to have crossed the Catalina Channel. His 13-hour, 4-minute crossing of the Pacific waters comes after swimming the English Channel last year and before the ‘Manhattan Swim’ later this month which, he says, will qualify him for a ‘crown’ from the International Open Water Swimming Association. “The institution has recognized paths in the seven oceans and I want to swim across those as well,” he said excitedly.
Asked about the preparations and challenges for such a swim, Viswanathan said, “There are a set of rules and we do have to follow a regimen for strength training, nutrition and cold adaptation. Sometimes the water can be turbulent and choppy due to weather conditions. We cannot wear wet suits and no thermal insulations are allowed. Most of the times we engage in free style but we can change it to relieve the tension in the muscles.”
He also told India-West what he has already mentioned in his Ted Talk: “It is possible for a common man to dream big and achieve big.”
His foray into swimming began at age 30. “I used to swim in pools. One day I got a thought to go beyond the pool, out in the open seas and oceans. This is how I pursued my dream,” Viswanathan said.
Embar, who came back to swimming after a long 20-year break, ventured out on Aug. 21. She achieved her crossing in 11 hours, 49 minutes, becoming the 11th Indian and the third woman from India to do so. Speaking about the swim she told India-West, “I started this solo swim at 11 p.m., in the dark. Unlike a swimming pool, you cannot see the surface below and I faced this blind swim challenge. There is a little fear of sea-life, but we take our safety precautions. We are not allowed to touch the accompanying boat, so I waved if I got thirsty. They passed on a bottle and I took a few sips of water or nutritive drink but we are not allowed to take a break of any sort. It has been a great experience.”
The two solo swimmers were also part of the relay teams. In relays, each athlete has to swim for an hour at least. A kayak floats alongside carrying other members waiting their turn in the relay.
Swimmers Ketan Vyas and Prakash Hegde told India-West that the 18-member group who had chosen to come to California had met at SwimLife, an academy in Bengaluru. It “has members from all walks of life” and they are from “different age groups.” All of them are also amateurs with fulltime jobs who compete at various swim competitions at the state and national levels in India.
Jubilant members reported that on Aug. 9, the team Swimlife Albatross, comprising of members Prakash Hegde, Mohan Rao, Chandrashekar, Gopal Rao, Bharath and Sudheer GB, completed the relay in 17 hours, 15 minutes.
Two other teams swam the Channel in tandem Aug. 13taking 13 hours, 41 minutes for the crossing. The members of the Swimlife Seagulls were: Tejas M Sati (captain), Aruna Venugopal Embar, Srikaanth Viswanthan, Mohan Satish Kumar, Mohan Reddy Sawkar and Moses Ketan Vyas.
The Swimlife Orcas team comprised Sumanth Naropanth (captain), Siddhartha Agarwal, Sindhu Naropanth, Jadgish Teli, Chandrashekar NS and Anuradha Chari.
