The David and Lucile Packard Foundation Oct. 15 announced the 2020 class of Packard Fellows for Science and Engineering which included a pair of Indian Americans.
The 2020 class features 20 innovative early career scientists and engineers, who will each receive $875,000 over five years to pursue their research, according to a news release.
Among the fellows were Shruti Naik and Dipti Nayak.
Naik, of the Department of Pathology at the NYU Langone Health/NYU Grossman School of Medicine, focuses on biological sciences.
The body’s barrier tissues, such as the gut, lungs, and skin, interface with the terrestrial world and are inundated with microbial, chemical, mechanical, and thermal stimuli, the release said.
The Naik lab studies how tissue stem cells, which maintain barrier tissues throughout our lifetimes, sense, respond, and adapt to environmental influences to promote health or drive disease, it adds.
Nayak, of the Department of Molecular and Cell Biology at the University of California, Berkeley, also focuses on biological sciences.
Despite being ubiquitous, members of the domain Archaea are among the least-characterized life forms on Earth, the release notes.
The Nayak research group is developing genetic platforms to study a group of Archaea called methanogens. Using these tools, they will garner a comprehensive understanding of the Archaea, and apply this understanding toward developing sustainable fuel sources and alleviating the ongoing climate crisis, it said.
The Packard Fellowships in Science and Engineering are among the nation’s largest nongovernmental fellowships, designed to allow maximum flexibility in how the funding is used.
Since 1988, this program has supported the blue-sky thinking of scientists and engineers whose research over time has led to new discoveries that improve people’s lives and enhance our understanding of the universe, it said.
Packard Fellows are at the cutting edge of research into crucial issues like COVID-19 and climate change, and have gone on to receive the highest accolades, including Nobel Prizes in Chemistry and Physics, the Fields Medal, the Alan T. Waterman Award, the Breakthrough Prize, the Kavli Prize, and elections to the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine.
“Now more than ever, we need science,” said Frances Arnold, chair of the Packard Fellowships Advisory Panel, 2018 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, and 1989 Packard Fellow.
“In a year when we are confronted by the devastating impacts of a global pandemic, racial injustice, and climate change, these 20 scientists and engineers offer us a ray of hope for the future,” Arnold added. “Through their research, creativity, and mentorship to their students and labs, these young leaders will help equip us all to better understand and address the problems we face.”
Packard Fellows also gather at an annual meeting to discuss their research, where conversations have led to collaborations across disciplines.
This year, due to COVID-19, for the first time ever the annual meeting went virtual, and Fellows gathered online. The Fellows explored each other’s research virtually, and discussed pressing topics including the latest on COVID-19 research and approaches to diversity, equity, and inclusion in academia.
The Fellowships program was inspired by David Packard’s commitment to strengthen university-based science and engineering programs in the United States, according to the release.
Since 1988, the Foundation has awarded $447 million to support 637 scientists and engineers from 54 national universities.
