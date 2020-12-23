NEW YORK – U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has named two more Indian Americans to plum appointments in the post-Donald Trump world: Gautam Raghavan is coming in as deputy director in the Office of Presidential Personnel and Vinay Reddy will be the director of speechwriting, according to a Dec. 22 statement from the transition team.
Already, at least eight Indian Americans have snagged headline grabbing appointments in the incoming government: Vivek Murthy is the U.S. surgeon general nominee; Atul Gawande and Celine Gounder are on the coronavirus task force; Neera Tanden is nominated as Office of Management and Budget lead; Vedant Patel will be White House assistant press secretary; and Mala Adiga has been chosen as policy director for First Lady Jill Biden.
Raghavan serves as deputy head of presidential appointments on the Biden-Harris Transition. Prior to joining the transition team, Raghavan served as chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Previously, Raghavan served as an adviser to the Biden Foundation, and as vice president of policy for the Gill Foundation, one of the oldest and largest private foundations dedicated to the cause of LGBTQ equality.
During the Obama-Biden Administration, Raghavan served in the White House as the liaison to the LGBTQ community as well as the Asian American & Pacific Islander community, and in the White House Liaison Office for the U.S. Department of Defense and as Outreach Lead for the Pentagon's "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" Working Group.
Last week, Biden appointed Vedant Patel, a former communications aide to Jayapal, as his assistant press secretary. Like Patel's nomination, Raghavan's too is a gesture to the left.
Raghavan openly identifies as gay, introducing himself on his Twitter handle as "Appa, husband, gay, immigrant, proud naturalized citizen.” Biden's announcement said Raghavan lives with his "husband and daughter in Washington D.C."
Raghavan, who was born in India, reacted to the mispronouncing of Kamala Harris's name, saying on his pinned tweet: "My great grandmother's name was Kamala. Not ‘Kamala-mala-mala, I don't know, whatever.’
"MyNameIs Gautam. It means bright light. The kind of bright light a Biden-Harris Administration will represent. And that is why IWillVote."
Biden's introductory remarks on the latest recruits highlighted Raghavan's involvement with President Barack Obama's administration initiative to allow gay people to serve in the military, which was known as "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," because they would not be required to disclose their sexual orientation.
Overall, 2020 has been a big year for the LGBTQ community in the political arena. The LGBTQ Victory Institute's Out For America report, released this summer, counted 843 openly LGBTQ elected officials across all levels of government at the time, up from 417 in June 2016. A record number of openly LGBTQ people are running for office this year.
A first-generation immigrant, Raghavan was born in India, raised in Seattle, and graduated from Stanford University. He lives in Washington, D.C., with his husband and their daughter.
Reddy serves as a speechwriter on the Biden-Harris Transition and served as senior adviser and speechwriter for the Biden-Harris Campaign. He previously served as chief speechwriter to Vice President Biden in the second term of the Obama-Biden White House, after which he worked as vice president of Strategic Communications at the National Basketball Association.
During the Obama-Biden Administration, he also served as senior speechwriter at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services; deputy speechwriter for the Obama-Biden reelection campaign; and speechwriter for his home Ohio state Sen. Sherrod Brown.
Reddy grew up in Dayton, Ohio, the middle of three sons in an immigrant family, and is a product of Ohio public schools from kindergarten to Miami University to The Ohio State University College of Law. He currently lives in New York with his wife and their two daughters.
