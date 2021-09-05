Two more Indian Americans and a Nepali family have perished in the flooding caused by Hurricane Ida that battered the East Coast last week, according to an IANS report Sept. 5.
Phamatee Ramskriet, 43, and her son Krishah, 22, drowned when their basement flat flooded in New York City on Sept. 1.
Mingma Sherpa, 48, and Ang Gelu Lama, 52, and their infant son Lobsang Lama, 2, also drowned when the waters from the record-setting downpour in the city inundated their basement flat.
The New York Post reported that as floodwaters crashed through the basement flat of the Ramskriets, their landlord Ragendra Shivprasad tried to warn them of the impending danger and asked them to get out.
"As I see the water rising I go back, I tell them, 'You guys gotta be careful, you guys gotta move'," Shivprasad told the Post, but the waters had already engulfed the flat and Phamatee and Krishah drowned.
Phamatee's husband Dameshwar and another son Dylan survived.
Deborah Torres, a neighbor of the Lama family, told the Post that the waters rose so fast that it reached her knees on the second floor before they had a chance of getting out.
Police divers found the bodies the next morning, the newspaper said.
India-West previously reported that in neighboring New Jersey, Malathi Kanche drowned after she was swept away when her car stalled on a flooded road, and also in the state, Danush Reddy was sucked into a 36-inch sewer pipe by the floods.
In related news, the family of Mitesh and Nirali Patel was lucky to make it out of their home in Rahway, New Jersey, with their one-month-old daughter before it exploded Sept. 2 due to a gas leak caused by damage from Hurricane Ida. According to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family recover from their loss, over $64,000 had been raised out of total goal of $200,000 as of Sept. 5.
(With IANS reports)
