ARTESIA, Calif. — Over 50 people gathered at “Little India” on Pioneer Boulevard here in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in India. While there have been protests against the act in Southern California and across several other cities in the U.S., the group that gathered on Feb. 1 rallied in support of the new law.
Holding placards, the Indian American group met at 183rd Street and Pioneer Boulevard and marched up to the “Little India Village” plaza and back. In the hour and half that they were there, the group chanted slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Long live Modi,” “Modi ki Jai,” and “We support CAA.” Several merchants came out to witness the demonstration while some onlookers joined in and marched along.
Earlier in the day, at 11 a.m., a group gathered in front of the CNN offices in Los Angeles. One of the organizers, Kamlesh Chauhan, told India-West, “The western media has falsely advanced narratives to embarrass the popularly elected Modi government.” They said there was a sizeable group of people peacefully holding signs that called for the media to “Know the Reality,” and “Don’t Create Myth, Know the Facts.” They were also clear about their stance, chanting, “We love USA and India.” While no one from CNN spoke with them, the organizers were happy that awareness had been created with people stopping by to hear what the group was there for.
Among those rallying in support of CAA were several Kashmiris, including students from UCLA and other colleges who said the negative narrative about India had to change as the new law was not about taking away citizenship from any Indian, Muslim or not, as everybody was part of the nation’s polity. Under the auspices of the ‘California Indians ‘Spora Forum’, several people signed a resolution created by Parvin Syal to this effect, which the group said they plan on sending to Washington.
