DAVIS, Oklahoma — Authorities say two University of Texas students from India drowned at a popular tourist destination in Oklahoma.
Davis Police say the foreign exchange students died Sept. 3 at Turner Falls, near Davis. One of them was struggling in a pool near the falls and the other jumped in to help. Neither resurfaced.
Police say they weren’t wearing life jackets.
The state Medical Examiner’s Office Sept. 4 identified the two as 23-year-old Ajay Kumar Koyalamudi and 22-year-old Teja Koushik Voleti.
Police say they were both Indian nationals who attended the University of Texas at Arlington.
Two other people from India drowned at Turner Falls during the July 4th holiday weekend. The City of Davis, 70 miles south of Oklahoma City, hired no lifeguards for the popular swimming hole this year.
India-West adds: Friends of the two deceased students have set up a Go Fund Me page to return the bodies back to India, and pay off education loans. The page can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/2kvrWQG
