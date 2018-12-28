The British Government Dec. 3 unveiled the recipients of the 2019 Marshall Scholarships, the largest class in the scholarship program’s 65-year history, including six Indian Americans.
A total of 48 undergraduate students from across the United States were selected, marking the third straight year in which the number of awards has grown and a 50 percent increase in scholarships offered since 2016, the scholarship announced in a news release.
“My warmest congratulations to the new generation of Marshall Scholars, who make up the largest intake in the history of the scholarship,” said Sir Kim Darroch, British Ambassador to the United States.
“This class embodies the qualities that bind our two countries: a spirit of collaboration, an intellectual curiosity and a commitment to education and diversity. The British Government is proud to welcome these scholars to their studies in the UK. The scholarship program has never been stronger and is a wonderful demonstration of the strength of our transatlantic bond,” Darroch added.
Among the scholars were Mallika Balakrishnan of Agnes Scott College, Akshayaa Chittibabu of the University of Connecticut, Deepti Kannan of Stanford University, Vaibhav Mohanty of Harvard University, Aneesh Pappu of Stanford University, and Shomik Verma of Duke University.
Balakrishnan, Chittibabu, Kannan, Mohanty, Pappu and Verma will all head to the U.K. to continue to advance their education. In the fall of next year, they will study at the University of St. Andrews, the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford, the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge, respectively.
Christopher Fisher, who chairs the Marshall Scholarship Program, added: “This further increase in the number of awards reflects growing support from leading British universities and colleges as well as the continuing commitment of the British Government. I very much welcome the strong message this sends as to the enduring value of the Marshall Scholarship Program and believe we now have a sustainable model to be making 45-48 awards in future years.”
The 2019 Marshall Scholarship class that will travel to the UK next year will also be the most diverse class in history with over 40 percent of the 2019 class are from minority backgrounds and the 29 women selected represent the largest number of women ever selected in a single class, the organization said.
Overall, the 2019 class represent a wide range of academic backgrounds and includes Guinness World Record holders, award-winning independent filmmakers, Division I athletes, TedX speakers, accomplished poets and four service academy graduates who will begin service in the U.S. Military upon completion of their degrees, it said.
Winners were selected following a rigorous and high-competitive selection process that drew over 1,000 applications from top undergraduate students representing institutions across the United States.
The program is principally funded by the British Government, but also benefits from generous support through partnership arrangements with world-leading British academic institutions, allowing winners to pursue graduate degrees in almost any academic subject at any university in the UK.
The 2019 class will take up their studies at institutions across the UK beginning in September next year.
The scholarship program also continues to receive generous support from the Association of Marshall Scholars, the official alumni organization of the Marshall Scholarship. Through the AMS, alumni provide substantial support to the program and current scholars on a continual basis in a variety of ways, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.