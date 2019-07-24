The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum July 11 hosted its second annual Leadership Summit with much success in Washington, D.C.
“Thank you for supporting our endeavor on fostering a prosperous bi-lateral partnership between the U.S. and India,” the USISPF wrote in an email to its supporters.
The Summit featured conversations about the imperatives of the U.S.-India partnership with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Harsh Vardhan Shringla, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, U.S Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Senior Adviser to the president Jared Kushner, Deputy USTR for Asia, Europe, the Middle East Ambassador Jeffrey Gerrish, and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.
USISPF also honored Azim Premji, chairman of Wipro, and Ajay Banga, Indian American president and CEO of Mastercard, with the 2019 Global Excellence Award for their exemplary leadership and commitment towards advancing U.S.-India ties, the release noted.
The Summit also featured engaging panel discussions on the U.S.-India energy and defense partnership, the importance of U.S.-India ties in the context of Indo-pacific, India's role in the innovation ecosystem, and Make in India, it said.
At the Summit, Pelosi and USISPF Board chairman John Chambers discussed U.S.-India trade, the Indo-Pacific strategy, innovation and making the U.S.-India partnership the most powerful in the world.
"There is an opportunity to lift the values of the whole world, create more markets, and be more entrepreneurial through the U.S.-India strategic partnership," Pelosi said.
Shringla and president and CEO of Varian Medical Systems Dow Wilson discussed the future narrative of the U.S.-India trade relations during the summit.
Shringla said strengthening trade will require empowering ministers and coming up with solutions that are mutually beneficial for both sides.
The USISPF added that Kushner joined Banga, who is also a USISPF Board member, and discussed the U.S.-India business and investment scenario, developments in U.S. immigration law, and U.S. foreign policy in the middle-east.
Kushner said there are many synergies in U.S.-India ties with Indian companies creating jobs and value for United States and U.S. companies focusing on India, the forum said.
Ross joined Edward Monser, USISPF Board member, to discuss U.S.-India trade relations.
Ross said, "India is an important component in President Donald Trump's vision for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region; one where independent nations grow stronger."
