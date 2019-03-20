MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — The U.S.-India trade relationship, currently valued at $120 billion, will grow to $500 billion in the near future, predicted Nisha Biswal, Indian American president of the U.S.-India Business Council, at a fireside chat here March 18.
“The opportunities between U.S. and India are greatly below their full potential,” said Biswal, who formerly served in the Obama administration’s State Department as the Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs. “It’s going to take its own path, but if you’re willing to climb the tree, ignoring the thorns, you will see success,” she said, adding: “India has become the most important economic market in the world.”
Citing a Jan. 11 2018 article in The Economist, entitled “India’s Missing Middle Class,” Prashant Fuloria, COO, Fundbox, challenged Biswal’s assertions, noting that the size of India’s middle class and its purchasing power have been grossly overstated.
Biswal advised the audience of Indian American investors and others to “get out of the capital” and into states and cities in India, where real opportunities can be found.
The entrance of corporate giants Walmart and Amazon into India has been a great move for the country, said Biswal. “India’s producers of goods and services need to be able to access global platforms,” she said.
Biswal also commented on the U.S.’s decision — announced March 4 — to terminate Generalized System of Preferences status for India (see earlier India-West story: https://bit.ly/2HeyWei). She noted that issues on price control, barriers on entrance into Indian markets, particularly in the agricultural sector, had prompted the move by the U.S.
“The closer India got to elections, it became harder to come to resolutions on these issues,” she said, predicting that post-election, the government will work with the U.S. Trade Department to resolve the outstanding issues.
In an interview with India-West the following day, Biswal said there was no real incongruence to growing the U.S.-India trade relationship, despite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ agenda and President Donald Trump’s ‘Buy American, Hire American’ initiative. “Every government has an interest in promoting their industry, their economy, and their labor force,” she said. “The real point is to strengthen both economies. We want to support American companies to be successful in India and Indian companies to be successful in the U.S. We think all of this can be framed with the vision of shared prosperity.”
The Feb. 14 Pulwama terrorist attacks and the aftermath — in which Pakistan and India both lobbed bombs at each other along the Line of Control — have not dampened investor interest in India, said Biswal. “India is seen as a deeply stable country, one in which the U.S. has deep cultural and economic ties,” she said.
The chat was held at the headquarters of Eightfold AI, which aims to bridge the gap between employers and potential employees via artificial intelligence. Biswal was interviewed by Kamal Ahluwalia, president of Eightfold AI.
The evening event also featured a lively discussion with four panelists discussing opportunities for artificial intelligence in solving India’s most-pressing social and economic needs. Panel participants included Ashutosh Garg, co-founder & CEO, Eightfold AI; Prashant Fuloria, COO, Fundbox; Deepthi Ravula, CEO of the Telangana government’s initiative WeHub; and Abhay Gupta, founder & CEO, Bidgely.
Ravula noted that WeHub was created to promote women entrepreneurs and to get them to the policy table. She noted that the government of Telangana is laying fiber optic cable in each and every home in the state, including village homes and “gypsy” temporary housing so that all of the state’s residents have connectivity. The state has also guaranteed 24-hour electricity.
Fuloria noted that India’s biggest concerns — agriculture, employment, access to health care and education — could be solved using AI. Fundbox uses AI to empower small businesses with access to credit, he said, adding that the market is “woefully under-served.” AI is used by Fundbox to assess the risk of a potential business loan.
Bidgely uses AI-enabled smart meters to understand consumers’ use of electricity. He noted that expenditure on energy in India is a much higher fraction of income than in the U.S. Several hundred million meters will need to be deployed, he stated, adding that the meters are already being installed at the commercial level and will eventually scale down to residential use over the next five to 10 years.
Garg of Eightfold AI explained that his company was using artificial intelligence to match employers with potential employees.
Eightfold AI was profiled recently by India-West (see earlier story: https://bit.ly/2Txa7jF).
