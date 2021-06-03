Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, wrote to President Joe Biden June 1 to ask him to allocate to India a large portion of the 80 million doses of Covid vaccine the U.S. is donating to the world. Schumer’s letter came a day after he met with Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu (right), who tweeted: “Good conversation with Majority Leader Senator Schumer on the strategic partnership, especially in QUAD, vaccines and healthcare…working together in innovation as well as emerging technologies and thanked him for his longstanding support for India and the Indian American community." (Twitter photo/Taranjit Singh Sandhu)