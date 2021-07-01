WASHINGTON — The United States has announced an additional $41 million in assistance to help India respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen the country's preparedness for COVID-19 and future health emergencies.
The assistance will support access to COVID-19 testing, pandemic-related mental health services, timely referrals to medical services, and access to healthcare in remote areas, the U.S. Agency for International Development said. "India came to the assistance of the United States during this country's time of need, and now the United States stands with the people of India as they continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic," the agency said.
Through this additional funding, USAID will continue to partner with India to strengthen healthcare supply chains and electronic health information systems, support its vaccination efforts, and mobilize and coordinate private sector relief.
The USAID has contributed more than $200 million to India's COVID-19 relief and response efforts since the pandemic began, including more than $50 million in emergency supplies and training for more than 214,000 frontline health workers on infection prevention and control, benefitting more than 42 million Indians.
In May, President Joe Biden announced $100 million worth of COVID-19 assistance to India.
The U.S.-India Chambers of Commerce Foundation has raised more than $1.2 million for coronavirus-related efforts in India.
In related news, the U.S. House June 30 passed a resolution recognizing the devastating impact of COVID-19 in India and expressing the sense of the House of Representatives to urgently facilitate assistance.
Congressman Brad Sherman, the Democratic co-chair of the House Caucus on India and Indian Americans, was joined by Rep. Steve Chabot in introducing the resolution last month.
"The resolution stands with the people of India as they collectively work to stem the spread of COVID-19," said Sherman. "The U.S. must work with our partners around the world to quell the virus everywhere it persists.”
"As co-chair of the House Caucus on India and Indian Americans, I am pleased my colleagues came together today to pass this important resolution expressing the House's support for India during this trying time," Chabot said. "India's COVID-19 second wave has caused immense suffering, both in India and among the Indian American community many of whose members have family in India. Our close ties to India and India's support for us early in the pandemic call for our support. As case rates continue to decline, we must help them finish the battle against the second wave and win the war against COVID-19 altogether."
According to an official release, the resolution recognizes the efforts of the Biden administration to deliver urgently needed medical supplies to India, and urges the delivery of additional, much needed medical supplies and in-kind medical supply donations to help India quell this devastating second wave of COVID-19.
“This vote shows that support for global vaccination, and for India, is an overwhelmingly bipartisan sentiment in the United States House of Representatives. I’m pleased that my colleagues and I were able to pass H.Res.402 to express our nation’s need to support countries like India, which have been significantly impacted by devasting COVID-19 case rates,” Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.
“That is why I’ve also introduced my NOVID Act to expand the role of the United States in ensuring that vaccinations make it into people’s arms across the globe. This will end the pandemic faster and protect the tremendous progress that the United States has made by limiting the change of a dangerous COVID-19 mutation developing overseas. This is a global pandemic that requires a global response," Krishnamoorthi added.
The resolution also recognizes the efforts of Indian Americans and American firms to support India's health care system during this time of need, including the delivery of 1,000 ventilators and 25,000 oxygen concentrators to health care facilities across India.
In April, Reps. Steve Chabot, Ro Khanna, Michael Waltz and others joined Congressman Sherman in formally requesting that the White House increase its assistance for India's battle against COVID-19.
By early May, the United States had provided more than $100 million worth of medical supplies to India, including oxygen support, personal protective equipment, rapid diagnostic tests, and therapeutics.
USAID also facilitated the delivery of 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators to India, donated by the state of California.
