People gather to get registered for the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, July 1. The U.S. House June 30 passed a resolution recognizing the devastating impact of COVID-19 in India. “I’m pleased that my colleagues and I were able to pass H.Res.402 to express our nation’s need to support countries like India, which have been significantly impacted by devasting COVID-19 case rates,” Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said in a statement. (ANI photo)