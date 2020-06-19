Indian American physician Shenika Shah has been fulfilling her goals, one by one. Shah, who graduated from medical school this year, has now been promoted from a second lieutenant to a captain in the U.S. Army. She has now started working for an army hospital.
“I will serve all the soldiers and their families as a doctor,” Shah said. “Always used to say ‘In the joy of others lies our own,’ so to do service is the ultimate practice of life. My goals in life are to become a successful OBGYN physician and surgeon.”
Shah’s parents emigrated from Mumbai and settled in New York where she was born and raised.
Shah, who grew up in the Herricks School District in Long Island, New York, was involved in many extracurricular activities as a student, including Bharatanatyam, karate and sports. After graduation, she proceeded to attend the New York Institute of Technology to pursue a 7-year bachelor of science and doctor of osteopathy medicine degree. She later enlisted in the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant.
“I have known Shenika and her family for more than 15 years. I have attended her Bharatanatyam graduation ceremony which exemplifies that she has inspired her generation by keeping her Indian roots through traditional Bharatanatyam,” said Indian American community leader Dilip Chauhan. “Shenika was very passionate about giving back to the community because in order to shape the future of tomorrow, you first must make change today. I would like to congratulate her for inspiring her generation by keeping her Indian roots while still living and growing up miles away.”
