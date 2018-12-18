Retiring Indian Ambassador Navtej Sarna received a fond farewell Dec. 13 at an event hosted by the State Department and held at the Blair House in Washington, DC.
Sarna, who has served in the U.S. since 2016, is retiring from a 38-year career in the Indian diplomatic corps. Sanjay Panda, India’s Consul General for the West Coast, told India-West that Sarna’s successor is known but will not be named until the State Department has finished its vetting of the diplomat. Panda said he expected an announcement to come through within the next few days.
He lauded Sarna for his long career, which will conclude at the end of the year.
Ambassador Sean Lawler, Chief of Protocol for the United States, introduced Sarna at the Blair House reception.
Blair House is the official guest house of the president.
Alice Wells, principal deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia at the State Department, pointed to Sarna’s many accomplishments during his tenure in the U.S., especially a June 2017 meeting at which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Donald Trump in Washington, DC.
“President Trump calls India a true friend and Secretary (of State Mike) Pompeo has characterized the U.S.-India bilateral relationship as one deeply bound by our shared values,” said Wells.
“Under your leadership, our countries have negotiated and finalized a landmark communications compatibility and security agreement, which makes our military cooperation more profound and advanced. We have also taken significant steps to build on India’s status as a U.S. major defense partner, including elevating India to strategic trade authorization, tier one status, Wells said, as reported by local media.
Sarna said the June 2017 summit of Trump and Modi was the high point of his career in the U.S. “The fact that the outcomes were so strong from the visit, the personal chemistry between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump was so, so evident and the joint statement that we came out with really set the chart for the months to follow.”
“Today we can look back on and say that, well, yes, we are truly strategic global partners,” said the Indian ambassador.
“I think this entire process of building the bilateral relationship has been to work with each other as each country fulfills its national objectives of the U.S. as well as at the same time, we find ways and means of growing together,” said Sarna.
A day earlier, the ambassador presided over a meeting of all the consuls-generals from India who are currently serving in the U.S. A farewell reception was also held at the ambassador’s residence in Washington, DC. That reception was attended by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson, Ambassador-at-Large and coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales; Nisha Biswal, president of the U.S India Business Council; Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, and other members of the Indian American community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.