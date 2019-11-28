WASHINGTON – Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent U.S. tour, the U.S. State Department cleared the sale of sophisticated naval guns worth $1 billion to India.
The MK-45 guns will enhance India's naval capabilities, particularly in the Arabian Sea.
In a press statement, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said that the government has approved the military sale to India of up to 13 MK-45 5 inch/62 caliber naval guns.
The DSCA delivered the required certification by notifying Congress of this possible sale on Nov. 19.
The statement said that India has requested to buy up to 13 MK-45 5 inch/62 caliber (MOD 4) naval guns and 3,500 D349 Projectile, 5"/54 MK-92 MOD 1 ammunition.
The deal also includes other ammunition, spare parts, personnel training and equipment training, publications and technical data, transportation, U.S. government and contractor technical assistance and other related logistics support. The total estimated cost is $1.0210 billion.
The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the U.S. by improving the security of a strategic regional partner.
According to U.S. security experts here, the sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapon systems.
The MK-45 Gun System will provide the capability to conduct anti-surface warfare and anti-air defense missions while enhancing interoperability with the U.S. and other allied forces.
India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. The proposed sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region.
The principal contractor will be BAE Systems Land and Armaments, Minneapolis, Minnesota, with gun manufacturing in Louisville, Kentucky.
There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement required by India will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor(s), said the release by DSCA.
