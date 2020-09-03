A video of American conservative political commentator and former television host Tomi Lahren is being widely shared on social media after she thanked Indian Americans for supporting President Donald Trump.
In addition to the gratitude, Lahren said the U.S. president was an “ullu,” according to reports.
In the video, Lahren thanked the Indian American community for supporting Trump’s “Make America Great Again” and his “Keep America Great” agenda for the 2020 polls.
“Because President Trump is wise like an owl, or as you guys would say in Hindi – I hope I’m pronouncing this right – President Trump is wise like an ullu. I hope I said that right,” she said.
Unfortunately for Lahren, the term ullu does refer to an owl, but isn’t used to denote wisdom and is usually used to indicate the opposite, the reports noted.
Ali-Asghar Abedi jumped on the gaffe, saying on Twitter, “My fellow Indians, Tomi Lahren thanks you for your support for Trump and his MAGA agenda. If you’re wise, you’ll watch until the end #IndiansForTrump #MAGA2020 #maga #RNC2020 #rnc #Modi.”
Lahren’s approach to reach out to the Indian diaspora backfired on social media with many laughing about her use of the term. A number of users on Twitter used the opportunity to speak of the mistake.
“I wish there was 'Freedom to speak' in India too....” said one user.
“I don’t normally take pleasure in ‘owning the right’ kind of stuff but I’ve been laughing uncontrollably for the last 15 mins,” another wrote.
“How is this even real? She is right, he is wise like a ’ullu’. The kind we celebrate on April 1st,” chimed in another user.
Meanwhile, the Republican National Convention was held Aug. 24-27 with the re-nomination of Trump as the party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming election.
