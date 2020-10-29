NEW YORK – A Congressional grilling of Twitter, Facebook and Google CEOs is quickly evolving into a pre-election political circus around social media content moderation dumpster fire and allegations that big tech companies show anti-conservative bias.
The U.S. elections are barely a week away and big tech’s outsize influence is under intense scrutiny.
Twitter and Facebook are under fire for their efforts to police misinformation about the elections. Most recently, Twitter and Facebook slapped a misinformation label on content from President Donald Trump.
The Senate Commerce Committee summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify Oct. 28. The CEOs agreed to appear remotely after being threatened with subpoenas.
Section 230, a provision of a 1996 U.S. law that serves as the basis of free speech on the internet, was at the heart of the hearings.
Lawmakers jabbed at the three tech leaders by holding up examples of multiple standards of content moderation - which don’t add up. Why are some tweets taken down and others allowed to stay up, multiple senators asked?
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey explained how Twitter’s content moderation policy revolves around tweets that fall into three buckets and not others.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that 35,000 people work with Facebook on content moderation and suggested that whatever falls between the cracks is because of the combinatorial formula of algorithmic mediation and human intervention.
Senators pushed back against the “idea of unelected San Francisco elites” deciding if content makes the grade or not.
In their opening statements, Dorsey, Zuckerberg and Pichai spoke about proposals for changes to Section 230. Zuckerberg said Congress “should update the law to make sure it’s working as intended.”
Pichai said that if Google was “acting as a publisher,” he would be okay with the company being liable for content published on its platform.
Section 230 makes it possible for Google to provide access to a wide range of information – including high-quality local journalism – while responsibly protecting people from harm and keeping their information private, Pichai said.
Pichai said: “I would urge the committee to be very thoughtful about any changes to Section 230 and to be very aware of the consequences those changes might have on businesses and customers.”
Pichai said that Google is deeply conscious of both the opportunities and risks the internet creates.
“I’m proud that Google’s information services like Search, Gmail, Maps, and Photos provide thousands of dollars a year in value to the average American – for free,” he said in his remarks.
“We’ve also taken many steps to raise up high-quality journalism, from sending 24 billion visits to news websites globally every month, to our recent $1 billion investment in partnerships with news publishers.”
Pichai stressed: “Let me be clear: We approach our work without political bias, full stop. To do otherwise would be contrary to both our business interests and our mission, which compels us to make information accessible to every type of person, no matter where they live or what they believe.”
It protects the freedom to create and share content while supporting the ability of platforms and services of all sizes to responsibly address harmful content.
“At the end of the day, we all share the same goal: free access to information for everyone and responsible protections for people and their data,” Pichai said.
Oct. 28 hearing comes barely a week after the U.S. Justice Department’s landmark antitrust lawsuit against Google, which argues that both advertisers and regular people are harmed by the tech giant’s position as “the unchallenged gateway to the internet for billions of users worldwide.”
