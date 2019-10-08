Indian American second-term congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, Oct. 2 announced he has introduced a bipartisan resolution celebrating the 150th birthday and enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.
“Mahatma Gandhi is one of my personal heroes,” said Krishnamoorthi in a statement. “Gandhi’s dedication to public service is an inspiration, and even when faced with incredible hardship and injustice, he never wavered in fighting for freedom, dignity, and equality for all.
“Every day, I am grateful for the profound example he set not just for lawyers and public servants like myself, but for all of humanity,” the congressman added. “As an Indian Americans serving in Congress, I am proud to play my part in honoring his legacy through the introduction of this bipartisan resolution honoring Mahatma Gandhi’s life and legacy.”
U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman, the co-chair of the India Caucus, also noted his pride in celebrating Gandhi has he continues to strive for better U.S.-India ties.
“I’m proud to be an original co-sponsor of this congressional resolution to recognize the important contributions of Mahatma Gandhi by commemorating the 150th anniversary of his birth,” Sherman said. “As Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, I will continue to use my platform to promote the important values promoted by Gandhi, such as protecting religious freedom and seeking peaceful resolution to conflict through dialogue.”
India’s Ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla also weighed in on the importance of this resolution:
“As we commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we are once again reminded that his struggle for the pursuit of freedom, equality, and dignity for all through satyagraha finds resonance across generations and boundaries,” Shringla said in a statement. “The resolution introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi supported by many bipartisan cosponsors emphasizes the shared influence of Gandhi’s teachings on civil rights leaders around the world, including Dr. Martin Luther King and reflects the shared values of the people of India and the United States of America.”
Fourteen co-sponsors from both political parties, including many members of the India Caucus, joined in supporting this resolution. They include U.S. Reps. George Holding, Brad Sherman, Joe Wilson, Gerry Connolly, Peter King, Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Frank Pallone, Brenda Lawrence, Pete Olson, Pramila Jayapal, TJ Cox, David Price and Ted Yoho.
