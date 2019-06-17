This was a part of her private life that Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, would have liked to keep private. But since several states like Alabama chose to ban abortion, Jayapal decided it was time for her to tell her own story to let people know the consequences of this ban.
The Indian American congresswoman revealed in a New York Times op-ed June 13 that she had an abortion years ago. And she stressed that even though it was a “heartbreaking” decision, it was the “only one I was capable of making.”
“I have decided to speak about it now because I am deeply concerned about the intensified efforts to strip choice and constitutional rights away from pregnant people and the simplistic ways of trying to criminalize abortion,” she wrote. “For me, terminating my pregnancy was not an easy choice, but it was my choice. That is the single thing that has allowed me to live with the consequences of my decisions. And that is what must be preserved, for every pregnant person.”
Jayapal also shared that her first pregnancy was extremely complicated, with her child, Janak, who weighed just 1 pound, 14 ounces at birth. Janak, whom she called a “miracle,” was born unexpectedly in India at 26.5 weeks, shortly before she was due to come back to the U.S., she wrote, adding that Janak – who identifies as non-binary – needed multiple blood transfusions, had underdeveloped internal organs, and could not eat.
“They were kept in a small translucent box in the neonatal intensive care unit and were stuck with needles constantly, each time emitting a painful bleating sound because their vocal cords were simply not developed,” she wrote. “I, too, was physically and emotionally weak, having gone through an emergency cesarean section, with concerns about infection that threatened my own life.”
She continued: “The fact that Janak survived this extraordinarily dangerous birth and thrived (indeed, just graduated from college!) is something for which I give endless thanks to the remarkable doctors, nurses and caregivers — in India and later at Seattle Children’s Hospital — who took such good care of this fragile being.”
After she returned to the U.S., Japayal went on to share that with her family so far away and taking care of a very sick baby, she started experiencing postpartum depression, which went undiagnosed for many years.
Jayapal wrote that after her marriage broke and when she found someone – who is now her husband – she wanted more children, but her doctors warned her that any “future pregnancy would be extremely high-risk and could result in a birth similar to Janak’s.”
So, when she accidentally got pregnant, she decided to get an abortion, writing, “I wanted children, but I wasn’t ready, nor was I fully recovered.”
“I was so grateful that Janak had survived, but I could not tempt fate again. It had to be my choice, because in the end, I would be the one to carry the fetus in my body, I would be the one to potentially face another emergency cesarean section, and I would be the one whose baby could suffer the serious, sometimes fatal consequences of extreme prematurity,” she wrote. “I could not simply hope for the best — I had to make a decision based on the tremendous risks that had been clearly laid out for me.”
“I decided I could not responsibly have the baby. It was a heartbreaking decision, but it was the only one I was capable of making,” she concluded.
