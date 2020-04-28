The U.S. Government – despite battling through the COVID-19 pandemic throughout its 50 states – is leading the world’s humanitarian and health response to the pandemic, including in several South Asian countries.
As part of this comprehensive and generous response from the American people, the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development have now committed nearly $508 million in emergency health, humanitarian and economic assistance on top of the funding already provided to multilateral and non-governmental organizations that are helping communities around the world deal with the pandemic, according to reports.
This funding will support critical activities to control the spread of this disease, such as rapid public-health information campaigns, water and sanitation, and preventing and controlling infections in healthcare facilities, the report said.
Total U.S. government assistance in the global fight against COVID-19 provided to date includes nearly $200 million in emergency health assistance from USAID’s Global Health Emergency Reserve Fund for Contagious Infectious-Disease Outbreaks and Global Health Programs account; nearly $195 million in humanitarian assistance from USAID’s International Disaster Assistance account; and $50 million from the Economic Support Funding.
The funding will help governments and NGOs in more than 100 of the most affected and at-risk countries during this global pandemic.
Additionally, through the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, which is responsible for the Migration and Refugee Assistance account, there is a country-by-country breakout of the previously announced $64 million in humanitarian assistance for the United Nations Refugee Agency to address threats posed by the pandemic in existing humanitarian crisis situations for some of the world’s most vulnerable people as part of the UN’s Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19, reports said.
U.S. government departments and agencies are working together to prioritize foreign assistance based on in-country coordination and the potential for impact. With new and previously announced funds, the United States is providing the specific assistance to various nations.
In India, nearly $5.9 million in health assistance is being provided to help India slow the spread of COVID-19, provide care for the affected, disseminate essential public health messages to communities, strengthen case finding and surveillance, and mobilize innovative financing mechanisms for emergency preparedness and response to this pandemic.
This builds on a foundation of nearly $2.8 billion in total assistance, which includes more than $1.4 billion in health assistance, the United States has provided to India over the last 20 years, it said.
In Pakistan, $9.4 million in new funding for Pakistan’s COVID-19 response includes $7 million in health assistance to help Pakistan strengthen monitoring and better prepare communities to identify potential outbreaks. In addition, $2.4 million in MRA humanitarian assistance will support COVID-19 response efforts for refugees in Pakistan.
To bolster its national COVID-19 action plan, the United States has also redirected more than $1 million in existing funding for training of healthcare providers and other urgent needs. Long-term investment in Pakistan over the past 20 years includes more than $18.4 billion in total assistance, which includes $1.1 billion in health alone.
Nearly $9.6 million in Bangladesh assistance includes $4.4 million in health and IDA humanitarian assistance to help with case management, surveillance activities, infection prevention and control, risk communication, and water, sanitation, and hygiene programs, and $5.2 million in MRA humanitarian assistance to support refugees and their host communities in Bangladesh during the pandemic.
This builds upon nearly $4 billion in total U.S. assistance over the past 20 years, which includes more than $1 billion in health assistance alone, it said.
In Nepal, $1.8 million in health assistance is helping the government to conduct community-level risk communications, prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, and more. Over the past 20 years, U.S. investment in Nepal totals more than $2 billion, including more than $603 million in health alone.
Sri Lanka received $1.3 million in health assistance is helping the government prepare laboratory systems, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, risk communication, infection prevention and control, and more.
Over the past 20 years, U.S. investment in Sri Lanka has included more than $1 billion in total assistance, which includes $26 million in health alone, it said.
In addition to this direct U.S. government funding, the All-of-America approach is helping people around the world through the generosity of private businesses, nonprofit groups, charitable organizations, faith-based organizations, and individuals.
Together, Americans have provided nearly $3 billion in donations and assistance, in addition to what the U.S. Government has provided.
U.S. investments under the Global Health Security Agenda, including those contributed to this global crisis response, are designed to protect the American public by helping to minimize the spread of disease in affected countries and improve local and global responses to outbreaks of infectious pathogens, reports said.
