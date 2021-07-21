The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs July 12 announced a number of key appointments, with Saif Khan among them.
Khan, who was born in Mysore, Karnataka, was named a special assistant in the Office of General Counsel, a news release said.
The Indian American lawyer previously served as attorney advisor at the Board of Veterans Appeals. He is founder and former president of the veteran-led-non-profit American Veterans Committee and also serves as vice president of the World Veterans Federation, his bio said.
Khan managed a consulting firm and helped launch the non-profit organization, Mission: Readiness, post-deployment. He serves on the D.C. mayor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Board and as president of the Virginia Commonwealth University Alumni Veterans’ Council.
Khan is a U.S Army, Operation Iraqi Freedom combat veteran, the bio said.
While serving as president of the American Veterans Committee, he also serves as a partner of the Truman National Security Project and a commissioner on the Veteran’s Advisory Board for Washington, D.C.
Prior to forming American Veterans Committee, he served as deputy director and senior adviser to Mission: Readiness, a non-profit organization of senior military leaders he helped launch, the bio noted.
Khan has worked with senior military leaders and legislators to identify problems Veterans face and how to fix them. He continues to strongly advocate for veteran’s rights and benefits and currently focusing on launching a platform for American Veterans to learn and share best practices with the global Veterans community to assist with military transition, it said.
He was awarded the World Veterans Federation’s Medallion during the 29th General Assembly for his global work to support Veterans, the bio added.
Khan graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia, with a degree in political science and George Washington University Law School with a law degree in Washington, D.C.
