WASHINGTON – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman had a substantive and in-depth meeting in New Delhi with Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla Oct. 6.
"The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Secretary discussed the growing security, economic, and Indo-Pacific convergence between India and the United States, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, combating the climate crisis and accelerating clean energy deployment, deepening trade and investment ties, and expanding cooperation on cybersecurity and emerging technologies," said U.S. Department of State spokesperson Ned Price in a statement. Sherman expressed the United States' gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra's Modi's announcement that India, which is the world's largest vaccine producer, would soon resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines from October.
Sherman and Shringla also reviewed pressing regional and global security issues, including Afghanistan, Iran, Russia, and the People's Republic of China, added the statement.
The two diplomats also discussed ongoing efforts to return Myanmar to a path of democracy.
Further, Sherman assured Shringla of the United States' ongoing commitment to India's national security.
The two expressed their mutual commitment to upholding democracy and human rights and agreed on the importance of continued close cooperation on shared global challenges, added the statement.
She also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during her India visit.
"Glad to meet US @DeputySecState Wendy Sherman today. A good conversation on our relationship, its significance and its growth. Appreciated the successful visit of PM @narendramodi to the US and the Quad Leaders' Summit," tweeted Jaishankar.
