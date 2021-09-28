NEW YORK – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will be visiting India next month for bilateral meetings with Indian officials and to attend the India Ideas Summit, according to the State Department.
She will be in New Delhi on Oct. 6 and in Mumbai the next day before heading to Pakistan to meet with senior officials there, the Department said on Sept. 27.
She is also scheduled to meet with civil society groups in New Delhi and Mumbai and with business organizations in India's financial capital, it added.
The U.S.-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit is on the theme "Recovery to Resurgence,” which looks at planning for the post-Covid future.
Sherman, the second highest-ranking U.S. diplomat, will be visiting India after senior American officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and CIA Director Bill Burns.
Her visit follows last week's meeting in Washington between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their Quad summit with Prime Ministers Scott Morrison of Australia and Yoshihide Suga of Japan.
