NEW DELHI – U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster June 4 apologized for the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington, D.C.
The statue was vandalized by unidentified rioters during the ongoing violent protests against the custodial killing of an African American man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis May 25.
Reports said the statue of India’s founding father Gandhi, who is globally known as an apostle of peace, was defaced with graffiti and spray paint outside the Indian embassy in Washington.
The U.S. envoy to India in New Delhi apologized for the vandalization of the statue. “So sorry to see the desecration of the Gandhi statue in Wash, D.C. Please accept our sincere apologies. Appalled as well by the horrific death of George Floyd & the awful violence & vandalism. We stand against prejudice & discrimination of any type. We will recover & be better,” Juster tweeted.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: The statue was covered up after it was vandalized.
The incident is reported to have taken place on the intervening night of June 2 and 3, PTI reported, adding that the Indian embassy has informed the State Department and registered a complaint with local law enforcement agencies, which are now conducting an investigation into the incident.
“A team of officials from Metropolitan Police in consultation with the Diplomatic Security Service and National Park Police visited the site and are conducting inquiries,” according to the news agency. PTI also notes that the statue was dedicated Sept. 16, 2000 by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in the presence of then U.S. President Bill Clinton, during his state visit to the U.S.
Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fl) was among those who took to Twitter to condemn the incident.
“More evidence that violent radicals & run of the mill crazies have hijacked legitimate protests to create anarchy or for their own purposes,” he wrote. “Vandalizing Gandhi's statue outside @IndianEmbassyUS has NOTHING to do with what the protests are about.”
