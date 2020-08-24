Vivek Murthy, who served as U.S. Surgeon General during the Obama Administration, delivered a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump for mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic, in a brief prime-time speech Aug. 20 evening at the Democratic National Convention.
Murthy served during President Barack Obama’s second term, from 2014 to 2017. The founder of Doctors for America was the first Indian American to serve as U.S. Surgeon General. The Democratic National Convention, Aug. 17-20, was largely held virtually this year because of the pandemic and the need to observe social distancing protocols. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris formally accepted their party’s nomination during the four-day event.
The U.S. currently has the highest number of infections and deaths in the world, with over 5.6 million infections and 175,651 deaths according to Centers for Disease Control data Aug. 23.
“America may have the worst response of any country in the world to this pandemic,” said one of the nation’s leading public health experts, Ashish Jha of Harvard’s Global Health Institute, at a briefing with reporters Aug. 14, organized by Ethnic Media Services. He noted that leadership both at the federal and state level are ignoring the science of the crisis.
“Our nation absolutely has what it takes to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed thousands of our loved ones,” said Murthy, speaking before Biden addressed the nation on the last day of the Democratic convention. “We have the talent, resources, and technology.”
“What we’re missing is leadership. We need a leader who works with our states to make sure that everyone who needs a COVID test gets one and gets results quickly,” said Murthy.
U.S. residents who have taken a COVID test are currently waiting about five to seven days to get results, at which point results are not useful. Several countries are using rapid antigen tests which can deliver results in as little as 15 minutes.
Murthy also called for a leader who is an advocate for a safe, effective vaccine and has developed mechanisms to get it out to the public in a quick and efficient manner. Without naming Trump, Murthy called for a “leader who inspires us to wear a mask and not to use it as a political statement. It is our patriotic duty, a commitment we make to one another.”
Murthy prefaced his remarks saying it was unusual for a former surgeon general to appear at a party’s national convention, but added that he had a moral responsibility to deliver the truth to the public, “even when it’s controversial.”
Murthy said he was not at the convention for “party or politics,” but added: “I know Joe Biden can be that leader.”
Murthy served with Biden during the Obama Administration and made a strong endorsement for his presidential bid. “He pores over COVID briefings, asking smart questions, and letting science guide the way, just as he did six years ago when managing the Ebola crisis.”
Murthy ended his remarks on a personal note. “Six years ago, Biden met my family, many of them who were immigrants and awed to be in the nation’s capital.”
He recalled that Biden knelt besides Murthy’s grandmother’s wheelchair and told her: “Thank you for choosing the U.S. as the place you trust to raise your family.”
“Joe Biden is the leader I know who will heal this nation,” stated Murthy.
The Republican National Convention is being held from Aug. 24-27, from Charlotte, North Carolina. Most of the events will be held virtually and live-streamed over social media. Trump will deliver his acceptance speech from the White House.
