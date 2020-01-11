A coalition of Indian American and American civil society, civil and human rights organizations Jan. 6 held a news conference in Washington, D.C., calling for U.S. sanctions on Home Minister of India Amit Shah.
The sanctions were called in response to that country adopting the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, a law that discriminates against India’s religious minorities and could categorize India’s 200 million Muslims and others as non-citizens and illegal aliens, a news release said.
Among the organizations participating in the news conference included the Indian American Muslim Council, International Society for Peace and Justice, Islamic Circle of North America Council for Social Justice, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Council on Minority Rights in India, Emgage, Justice For All, and the Baltimore County Muslim Council.
During the news conference, coalition members urged President Donald Trump, the Department of State and members of Congress to reject the alleged human rights violations and discriminatory laws being passed in India.
Additionally, it asked the president, State Department and Congress to formally request the Indian government to revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act; sanction India's Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath; summon the Indian ambassador and foreign minister of India to meet with Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to address the alleged human rights violations taking place in India, and remind them of their nation’s international obligations; and carry out a U.S. State Department inquiry and report into accounts of law enforcement-led violence against anti-CAA protesters and the more than 20 confirmed deaths of protesters.
Additionally, the coalition called on India to release all student protesters arrested for opposing CAA in UP, Delhi and other states; release protesters who were not involved in any unlawful acts; arrest and remove from duty and prosecute police officers guilty of human rights violations against anti-CAA protesters; and remove Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath from office for his “direct involvement” in the police brutalities directed against the protesters.
Last month, the Government of India passed the CAA, which legalized the granting of citizenship based on religion and excluded Muslims from obtaining citizenship.
India also is planning to implement a pan-India citizen verification process known as the National Register of Citizens, a release said.
The combination of CAA and NRC would give the Indian government legal grounds to declare Indian Muslims as non-citizens, the release added.
Since the enactment of CCA, more than 20 Indian protesters have been killed by police firing into crowds of unarmed anti-CAA protesters, it said.
In Uttar Pradesh, state police under the administration of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party have violently attacked students at Aligarh Muslim University, the release claims.
The Indian government has also banned protests and cut internet in parts of Delhi and throughout the states of Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.