Indian Americans have begun relief efforts to aid victims of Cyclone Fani, which hit portions of India’s East Coast May 3, leaving a trail of devastation behind.
The Category-4 cyclone — India’s worst cyclone in decades with winds ranging from 115-155 miles per hour — made its drop in Puri, Odisha, the state hardest hit by the event. The state government, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, evacuated more than 1.2 million people before the storm hit, greatly lessening the death toll. Fifty-seven people were reported dead in India, while another 15 were reported dead in Bangladesh.
Indian American Lalatendu Mohanty, national president of the Odisha Society of the Americas, told India-West that five million people in his home state were impacted by the catastrophic event; half a million people lost their homes. More than 800,000 people are living in temporary shelters set up by the state government.
Mohanty believes it will take about $10 billion to restore the state to normalcy. He could not predict the costs of long-term rehabilitation efforts.
“For four days, people have been without power; water and food are scarce, and the roads are not clear to bring more supplies,” said Mohanty. He credited the Patnaik administration’s foresight in evacuating vulnerable communities in low-lying areas, and noted that the death toll would have been much higher if pre-emptive steps had not been taken. Three hundred-sixty lives were lost in the 2011 North-East cyclone, the last to hit the state.
The cyclone has greatly affected Mohanty’s family in India. His wife’s in-laws, Kamrup and Sucheta Das, a couple in their 80s who live inland in Cuttack, have been living in the dark for four days with limited food and water supplies, while temperatures soar.
All the trees surrounding the Das home have fallen, making it impossible for the couple to leave their home or for emergency assistance to reach them. Mohanty said there is no structural damage to their home as yet, but the walls surrounding the house have all crumbled under the impact of the fallen trees.
Mohanty’s wife also has a cousin with a chicken farm near Puri; all 500 chickens died in the storm. “They have been completely wiped out,” he told India-West.
The Odisha Society of the Americas is hoping to raise $500,000 to support relief efforts in the state; it has thus far raised $60,000. Mohanty said that 50 percent of funds raised will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Fund; 25 percent will go to international relief organizations, which have yet to be identified.
The remaining 25 percent will be given to the OSA Impact Fund, to be donated to schools and colleges which suffered major structural damage during the storm. The OSA Impact Fund has built public libraries throughout the state, and has given grants to social entrepreneurs, among other initiatives, according to Mohanty.
Donations can be made to odishasociety.org/fani or via gofundme: https://bit.ly/2H7u6i0.
Several international aid organizations have also established relief funds for Cyclone Fani victims. Americares India, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is preparing to deliver medicine and relief supplies to assist survivors of Cyclone Fani. The organization began its relief efforts immediately after the storm hit, providing 3,000 families with tarps, water cans and water purification tablets. Medical teams are on standby to provide medical care for minor injuries.
“Odisha is one of India’s poorest states and homes are not built to withstand hurricane-force winds,” said Americares India managing director Shripad Desai in a press statement. “We anticipate thousands of families will need shelter and medical care in the coming days.”
Most recently, the Americares India Emergency Response Team responded to flooding in Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala and Rajasthan as well as Cyclone Ockhi. Americares India also provides health education through a school-based health program, supports health worker safety programs and operates seven mobile health centers that provide free primary care services in more than 130 locations throughout the slums of Mumbai.
India-based Action Aid’s emergency response teams on the ground have identified food, water, medicines, hygiene kits, solar lamps and temporary shelters as immediate needs for Cyclone Fani survivors. The organization is initiating a novel “cash for work” scheme, to help families whose livelihoods have been impacted. The organization is also providing shelter to evacuees and their livestock at its offices in Bhubaneswar. Donations can be made via: https://www.actionaidindia.org/cyclone-fani/
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs. 1,000 crore grant to the government of Odisha to assist with rehabilitation efforts; he commended the Patnaik government for mitigating the loss of lives.
The Dalai Lama has donated Rs. 1 million to help with rehabilitation efforts. "I would like to express my sadness about the lives that were lost, the devastation of property, and the hardship this storm has caused to so many people,” he said.
“I offer my condolences to those families who have lost loved ones and my prayers for the welfare of everyone affected by this huge cyclone,” wrote the revered religious leader in a letter to Patnaik.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.