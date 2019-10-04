NEW YORK – In a case that has echoes of the college admissions reservations issue in India, a federal judge has ruled against students of Indian and other Asian descent in a lawsuit alleging that Harvard University was discriminating against them in its admissions policy and favoring other ethnicities.
Judge Allison Burroughs ruled on Oct. 1 that the Ivy League university's admissions policy was not motivated by "racial animus or conscious prejudice" against Asian Americans and that it was meant to promote racial diversity.
Although race-based quotas similar to the caste-based reservations in India are illegal under previous court rulings, universities like Harvard have tried to get around the ban by giving greater weight to criteria other than the common entrance test scores in which Asians score very high to effectively limit their numbers.
Affirmative action programs that favor minorities previously discriminated against were legal as long as they used race-neutral criterion like economic status.
President Donald Trump's administration backed the Asians in court, saying, "No American should be denied admission to school because of their race."
Students for Fair Admissions brought the case on behalf of high-performing Asian students who alleged that Harvard discriminates against them on the basis of their race.
But Burroughs said in her ruling, "The use of race benefits certain racial and ethnic groups that would otherwise be underrepresented at Harvard and is therefore neither an illegitimate use of race or reflective of racial prejudice."
Harvard's admissions policy applies only to students who are citizens or residents of the U.S. as the universities use a different set of criteria in selecting foreign students.
SFFA president Edward Blum said in a statement that it would appeal the ruling and take it all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary.
He said, "We believe that the documents, emails, data analysis and depositions SFFA presented at trial compellingly revealed Harvard's systematic discrimination against Asian-American applicants."
Harvard president Lawrence Bacow welcomed the ruling saying, "We reaffirm the importance of diversity and everything it represents to the world."
About 20 percent of the undergraduate students at Harvard are Asian even though they together make up only about 6 percent of the U.S. population. Their numbers would have soared had only academics had been the main consideration.
During the trial it was revealed that Harvard rated applicants on academic, extracurricular, personal and athletic criteria and also considered race and ethnicity.
An academic expert who analyzed Harvard's admissions records on behalf of SFFA found that it consistently rated Asians lower on "positive personality," and as less "widely respected."
The dean of Harvard College, which enrolls undergraduates and was at the heart of the case, is Indian American Rakesh Khurana.
Apart from the case, the federal Department of Education is investigating a complaint by 64 Asian organizations about discrimination against Asians at Harvard.
Global Organization of Persons of Indian Origin, National Federation of Indian American Associations, American Society of Engineers of India Origin, and BIT Sindri Alumni Association of North India were among the groups that jointly filed the federal complaint.
The complaint said: "Many Asian American students who have almost perfect SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test, a common entrance exam) scores, top 1 percent GPAs (Grade Point Average), plus significant awards or leadership positions in various extracurricular activities have been rejected by Harvard University and other Ivy League Colleges while similarly situated applicants of other races have been admitted."
Although the programs for diversity at many universities are presented as progressive efforts to help historically oppressed minorities like African Americans and Latinos, it is the whites who actually benefit at the expense of the Asians.
A study by a Princeton University academic found that to gain admission to elite universities, Asian American students had to score 140 points more than whites in the SAT.
India-West reports: The Asian American Coalition for Education strongly condemned the court ruling by Burroughs on the Harvard admissions case as an act of whitewashing Harvard's discriminatory admissions practice.
Yukong Zhao, president of AACE, said: “Today marks a dark day for millions of Asian American children nationwide. Our nation has witnessed another immoral attempt by America's ruling class to continue their institutionalized discrimination against Asian-American children and treat them as second-class citizens with regard to educational opportunities. Asian-American communities will not give up. We call up all discriminated-against Asian-American children to join the fight against Harvard and will continue support SFFA in this important fight for our children’s equal education rights!”
The Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund praised the decision by the federal court in Massachusetts. AALDEF executive director Margaret Fung said, "We are glad the court followed longstanding Supreme Court precedents and upheld the consideration of race as one of several factors in the admissions process. The decision acknowledges the importance of a diverse educational environment that benefits all students, including Asian Americans.”
Asian Americans Advancing Justice also applauded the ruling, which reassures public and private universities across the country that the measured consideration of race in the application process is a valid means of evaluating a student’s qualities and achievements, providing equal opportunity, and ensuring diversity on campus.
“Today’s decision is a critical victory for Asian American students, who benefit from affirmative action and support race-conscious admissions policies,” said Aarti Kohli, executive director of Advancing Justice Asian – Law Caucus. “While we must do more to ensure that Asian American students do not face unequal opportunities through harassment, stereotyping and language barriers, the use of race-conscious admissions policies — which safeguard against discrimination — is an important step.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.