File photo of a policeman speaking into his phone as Indians gather for a peace rally in order to pay homage to those slain by the militants during the 26/11 terror attacks in the city, at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Dec. 3, 2008. People from all walks of life took part in the rally to condemn the attacks and urged the government to take strong measures to curb such attacks in future. (Indranil Mukherjee/AFP via Getty Images)