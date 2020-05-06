The U.S. will need “an army” of 300,000 COVID-19 contact tracers across the country before it can successfully open up its economy, said Stanford physician Nirav Shah — who serves on the Trump Administration’s Health and Human Services Secretary’s Advisory Committee on National Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Objectives for 2030 — May 3.
Speaking at a virtual briefing, organized by the non-profit organization EPPIC, the Indian American doctor spoke as 14 states fully or partially re-opened businesses and public spaces, bowing to public pressure and in an attempt to restore the economy, which has claimed an estimated 30 million jobs and thousands of small companies.
Trace capacity is important, said Shah, the former health commissioner for New York state. Counties and states must aim for less than 3 percent positive cases of those tested. Santa Clara County has achieved what Shah calls “the magic number,” staying at 3 percent for at least two weeks. By comparison, in New York, 22 percent of tests came back positive, he said.
In the ideal scenario, contact tracers would identify all positive cases, and call each person they had been in contact with to suggest quarantining for 14 days. Shah noted the example of Taiwan, in close proximity to China, which nevertheless had an estimated 400 deaths from COVID-19.
Taiwanese officials acted early, tracking the whereabouts of infected people and acquaintances. It also housed and fed quarantined people and paid them a stipend.
There is no such safety net for people in the U.S., forcing states and individuals to make what Shah called a “false choice between lives and livelihoods.”
“The casualty of this pandemic is leadership,” stated the physician. “There is no reason to approach this state by state,” he said, adding: “Politics trumps everything in certain states.”
When political leaders consider re-opening a state, they must consider the “Rt level,” the rate at which an infected person can affect an average number of people. Also important is health system capacity — are hospitals capable of handling the number of infections the region may present — and testing capacity.
Shah discussed the PCR test, which relies on a nasal swab from a person to find the coronavirus. Testing capacity must ramp up, he said, noting that currently, only people showing strong symptoms are being tested.
“We do not have enough testing capacity and nowhere near being able to test everyone,” he said.
Death is not a successful indicator of the spread of COVID-19, said Shah, noting there is a “severe under count.” Hospitalizations provide a clearer metric, he said.
States that open up will see a second wave of infections, said Shah. Fall will also bring on a new surge, he added. The internist said that the definition of what constitutes an asymptomatic person in relation to COVID-19 is vague.
Dismissing the glimmer of hope offered by the new drug Remdesivir, manufactured by Gilead, Shah said no treatment yet offers a solution. Successful treatment might require a cocktail of medications, he explained.
A vaccine is equally elusive, added Shah, noting that — 40 years after the first known HIV/AIDS infection — there is still no vaccine.
Addressing questions from the audience, Shah said there is a low success rate with the use of ventilators to treat severe COVID infections. “The guidelines are changing,” he said, noting that many physicians are avoiding ventilators for treatment.
Shah is a senior scholar at Stanford University’s Clinical Excellence Research Center, and a graduate of Harvard College and the Yale School of Medicine. He is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine. Previously, he served as senior vice president and Chief Operating Officer for clinical operations for Kaiser Permanente in Southern California.
EPPIC’s mission is to advance health care by providing entrepreneurship, mentoring and networking opportunities. Board member Sanjeev Redkar moderated the call.
