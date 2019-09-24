WASHINGTON – Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Florida Republican Sen. Ted Cruz hailed the “Howdy Modi” event, saying the Houston festivity where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump shared the stage contributed to strengthening of ties between New Delhi and Washington.
Haley, who was the second Indian American to serve as a governor in the U.S., doing so in South Carolina, said in a Sept. 22 tweet, "The U.S. and India have a great partnership and it has only strengthened with the friendship of @realDonaldTrump and @narendramodi."
She retweeted Trump's tweet that said, "The USA Loves India!" in response to the Indian prime minister's office 'Howdy Modi' video link.
Cruz was present at the event on Sept. 22 and also addressed the 50,000-strong audience of Indian Americans.
In his speech he said that "India is the largest democracy on face of earth and America is proud to be your friend."
"Heidi and I were honored to welcome @PMOIndia to Houston today & to celebrate our shared values and goals. Excited for the opportunities that lie ahead for our two countries," he captioned the images.
Cruz took to Twitter ahead of the event where he said that 'Howdy Modi' was "an important opportunity to reflect on the enormous value of the relationship between the U.S. and India and the progress we've made together."
Meanwhile, other prominent Indian Americans also praised the event.
Ravi Batra, a New York-based attorney, tweeted: "Howdy Modi! Triumphant moment for Indo-U.S. ties.”
Precedents were broken and protocol-embedded wisdom discarded in Houston when Modi introduced Trump at the event.
"Such warmth, usually between brothers or best friends, can displace protocol for something better."
Stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj, whose family originated from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, was also in Houston to attend the event.
He posted an image on Twitter outside the NRG Stadium and captioned it: "Here to celebrate two great nations coming together. India first. But America first too."
The comic, however, was allegedly barred from entering the rally on Sept. 22.
Event producers cited lack of credentials and space for broadcast crew at the venue for Minhaj's entry denial, reported Dawn.com.
Minhaj had even tweeted a photograph of himself posing in front of the rally's venue.
The Indian American Forum said Modi’s dream of a $5 trillion economy for India is very possible if the U.S. and India reach a trade agreement “which we hear is a very much done deal which will be finalized by them this week when they meet on the sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York.”
On the other hand, the forum added, Trump’s presence in NGR stadium with Modi “has definitely dampened the spirit and noise of pro-Pakistani elements and protestors were barricaded in remote area and did not make a dent in pro-Democratic values of Modi-Trump summit.”
Forum national president Sampat Shivangi said, “As a matter of fact, the presence of Trump with Indian Prime Minister is a biggest shock to pro-Pakistani propagandists who have carried a tirade against removal of Article 370 by the Parliament of India that was legal and internal matter of India and no other country has the right to intervene.”
Shivangi added that “this is only the beginning of a new era in U.S.-India friendship,” and the best is still to come.
Mukesh Aghi, president of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum, told PTI:
“The addresses by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi to a 50,000 plus audience in Houston were a triumphant moment for our bilateral ties.”
Earlier, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, Sept. 19 had extended her warm welcome to Modi at the event.
“I’m very happy to see that ‘Howdy Modi’ is bringing together Indian Americans and Hindu Americans from across our country, including many of my colleagues in the U.S. Congress.” Gabbard said in a statement.
“India is the world’s oldest and largest democracy, and one of the United States’ most important allies,” she said. “The United States and India must work closely together if we are to address the pressing issues that impact our nations, our countries, and the entire world—such as combating climate change, preventing nuclear war and nuclear proliferation, and improving the economic well-being of our people.”
