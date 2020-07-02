Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden holds up a mask during a campaign event June 30, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Responding to a question on the India-U.S. relationship at a July 1 virtual fundraiser hosted by CEO of Beacon Capital Partners Alan Leventhal, Biden said: “India needs to be a partner in the region for our safety’s sake and quite frankly for theirs.” (Alex Wong/Getty Images)