Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said this week that strengthening the United States’ strategic relationship with its natural partner India will be a “high priority” for his administration should he win the November elections.
“India needs to be a partner in the region for our safety’s sake and quite frankly for theirs," Biden said in response to a question on the U.S.-India relationship during a July 1 virtual fundraiser, hosted by CEO of Beacon Capital Partners Alan Leventhal, according to a PTI report.
"That partnership, a strategic partnership, is necessary and important in our security," Biden said when asked by an attendee whether India is critical to the U.S.’ national security.
Referring to his eight years as the vice president, he said, "In our administration I was proud to play a role more than a decade ago in securing Congressional approval for the US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement, which is a big deal,” PTI quoted him as saying.
"Helping open the door to great progress in our relationship and strengthening our strategic partnership with India was a high priority in the Obama-Biden administration and will be a high priority if I’m elected president,” Biden said.
At the fundraiser, Biden also slammed President Trump and his administration over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Trump ignored warnings from the very beginning, refused to prepare and failed to protect the country. Not just now but throughout his presidency, undermining the very core pillars of ours, what I would argue, moral and economic strength.
"I really do believe that our country is crying out for leadership and maybe even more important, some healing. Today, we have an enormous opportunity not only to rebuild but to build back better than before. To build a better future. That’s what America does," he added.
