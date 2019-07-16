File photo of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (3rd left) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (2nd left) at a news conference on immigration in front of the U.S. Capitol May 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. Their Domestic Workers Bill of Rights Act promises to strengthen protections and benefits for millions of domestic workers throughout the country, many of whom are employed by Indian American families. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)