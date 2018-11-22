U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California’s 17th Congressional District representing the majority of Silicon Valley, on Nov. 14, with more than two dozen co-sponsors, introduced legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to civil rights icon the Rev. James Lawson.
Lawson, who celebrated his 90th birthday this year, joined the sponsors and others including Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer for a reception on Capitol Hill Nov. 14 to honor his work and announce introduction of the legislation, which Khanna and the co-sponsors plan to reintroduce in every Congress until it is passed, according to a news release distributed from Khanna’s office.
Lawson is recognized as among the most consequential leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. He spent three years in India as a missionary and studied Gandhi’s strategy of nonviolence before returning to the United States to become a leader in the Civil Rights movement.
Called the “architect of the Civil Rights Movement” by Rep. John Lewis, Lawson trained many civil rights activists including the Little Rock Nine and organized campaigns including the Freedom Riders and the Nashville lunch counter sit-ins, the release said.
Khanna’s grandfather, Amaranth Vidyalankar, was imprisoned alongside Gandhi during India’s independence movement that inspired Khanna’s commitment to human rights. Both Lawson and King were influenced by Gandhi’s approach to nonviolence in advancing equality, the Khanna news release noted.
The original co-sponsors of the bill include Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal.
