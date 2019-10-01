U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democratic candidate in the 2020 election, Sept. 27 met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York City.
Gabbard welcomed Modi to the United States and they had a discussion on a wide range of issues, highlighting the importance of the long-standing relationship the United States shares with India, according to a release from her office.
“Prime Minister Modi and I had a productive conversation about the importance of the U.S.-India relationship. India is the world’s largest democracy and one of the United States most important partners in the Asia-Pacific region,” the congresswoman said in a statement.
“We spoke about the need to continue to work together to address the pressing issues that impact us and the world—like combating climate change and protecting our environment, improving the economic well-being of our people, increasing trade, counterterrorism efforts, and preventing nuclear war and nuclear proliferation,” she added. “We discussed the situation in Kashmir, civil rights, empowering women and addressing poverty, as well as the concern about escalating tensions with Iran.”
Gabbard continued in her statement that it is important “that we continue to strengthen this partnership between our two nations that has long had support from both Democrat and Republican leaders.”
“As we work toward mutual prosperity for our people through economic growth, science, health, the environment, security, and more, we recognize that everyone on our planet, we are all one family,” she continued. “There is no place for hate, bigotry, ignorance and prejudice.”
Gabbard is a former co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.
