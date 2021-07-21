NEW DELHI – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be on a two-day visit to India from July 27 to 28, according to sources.
Sources familiar with the visit details told ANI that Blinken is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. It is learnt that preparations for the high-level visit is underway.
Jaishankar and Blinken had already met thrice in the span of the last one year. After U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to India, this will be the second high profile visit of a member of President Joe Biden’s administration.
The U.S. had lent support to India when it was grappling with a deadly second wave of coronavirus with the Biden administration personally intervening to expedite procurement of raw material for Indian vaccine makers and had sent ventilators and other counter-Covid equipment.
Recovery from the Covid situation, vaccines, a deteriorating security scenario in Afghanistan and China is expected to figure on the agenda.
