WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo Oct. 21 said that he is looking forward to the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue "with our Indian friends.”
"I am looking forward to our 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with our Indian friends. It was postponed because of the virus. I'm glad that we will be able to execute that in person in just a few days," said Pompeo during a press briefing here. He added that during the meetings, the discussions would be focusing on thwarting the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party.
"I'm also sure that my meetings will also include discussions on how free nations can work together to thwart the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party," Pompeo added.
India will host the third round of the strategic India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Oct. 27 in Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs announced.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will meet Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper in Delhi.
