The U.S. will sell India $3 billion of military helicopters, announced President Donald Trump Feb. 25 in New Delhi, at a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“We're all set for $3 billion worth of helicopters — the Apaches and various other types — in addition to other equipment; they're buying that. And they're buying a lot,” said Trump at the press conference. His remarks were later released in a transcript sent to reporters by the White House.
"These deals will enhance our joint defense capability as our two militaries continue to train and operate side by side," added Trump, who had held talks with Modi earlier that day during his two-day visit.
Jane’s Defence Weekly reported that the deal comprises 24 Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky MH-60R multirole naval helicopters for the Indian Navy worth a total of $2.6 billion, and for six Boeing 'AH-64E(I)' Apache Guardian attack helicopters for India's Army Aviation Corps worth a total of about $800 million.
The newspaper reported military officials as saying that India will acquire the MH-60R rotorcraft, which will feature both anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare capabilities, under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program. The acquisition of the six Apaches, however, will take place as a 'hybrid' purchase, combining a direct commercial sale with Boeing and an FMS with the U.S. government.
The Apache deal includes the platform, logistics support, spares, and after-sales service.
According to a Boeing statement: "We welcome India's decision to acquire six AH-64 Apache helicopters and life cycle services support for the Indian Army.”
"Through our local entity, Boeing Defence India, we are supporting the P-8I, C-17, CH-47 Chinook and AH-64 Apache with holistic life cycle support to assist with India's defense modernization effort and mission-readiness at competitive costs."
Trump also spoke of the deal at a meeting with business leaders in New Delhi Feb. 25. “We make the best military equipment in the world, by far,” he said, alleging that Modi told him: “If you were president 30 years ago, we’d have all your equipment.”
“But they started buying many years ago from another nation and others. And now they’re starting to buy from us. So that’s an honor,” he said, adding in his characteristic braggadocio: “We do make, by far, the best. And they want to have the best, so that’s what we do.”
At the business meeting — a transcript of which was released by the White House — Trump also discussed the uptick in India’s purchases of U.S. oil. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette noted the 10-fold increase in purchases, stating that when the president ascended to the White House in 2017, India was buying 25,000 barrels of crude oil per day from the U.S. It now purchases 250,000 barrels of crude oil from the U.S., according to Brouillette. The U.S. imposed sanctions on India and seven other countries last year who were purchasing oil from Iran.
The group of business leaders who met the president included Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani, Lakshmi Mittal, B. Goenka of the Welspun Group, and Mohan Reddy of Cyient, among other notables. Several Indian businessmen spoke of their investments in the U.S.
Mittal thanked the president for “saving the U.S. steel industry” and spoke of a multi-billion investment he planned to make in the U.S.
IANS reports: India Inc Feb. 25 said that trade and investment relations between India and the U.S. have received a major boost with the visit of President Donald Trump.
Industry body Assocham's Secretary General Deepak Sood said the two-way engagement of about $160 billion can be doubled within the next 4-5 years.
"With a rising economy and aspiration of 1.3 billion people, India has emerged as a key and strategic partner for the U.S. even as the U.S. remains the most important and promising destination for Indian exports of goods and services. President Trump aptly described India as a 'tremendous market'," Sood said.
Similarly, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry's president D.K. Aggarwal said that both the countries have significant potential to enhance trade and investment trajectory between the two economies.
Based on strong complementarities and growth prospects, the bilateral merchandise trade between India and the U.S. is likely to cross $100 billion by FY2021, Aggarwal said.
"There is a need to outline the contours for a sustainable trade negotiation between the two countries which is broad based and encompasses wide ranging potential sectors of development," Aggarwal was quoted as saying in a statement.
In so far as the trade deal is concerned, Assocham's Sood said, "While a structured bilateral agreement, still underway, would turbocharge the economic engagement, the mutual businesses are progressing apace anyway. Energy partnership is a new and fast-growing area of bilateral cooperation while lot more is expected in exchange of technology."
On its part, the Confederation of Indian Industry in association with the US India Business Council launched a '$500 billion Roadmap', a report that provides an assessment of current trends in U.S.-India trade and the policy reforms needed to set business ties on a faster growth trajectory.
Specifically, the report lists 13 policy interventions to help boost trade between the two economies.
IANS adds from New York: Calling relations with "incredible" India "extraordinary,” President Trump said that Washington was going to do a lot of business with New Delhi.
Asked at a White House news conference about his recent visit to India, Trump said Feb. 27: "A lot of tremendous progress was made in terms of relationship. Our relationship with India is extraordinary right now. And we are going to be doing a lot of business with India."
India and the U.S. have not been able to reach a comprehensive agreement on trade, but negotiations were continuing and Trump has said that he expected they would come up with one.
At the news conference, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "a great gentleman, a great leader,” and India is an "incredible country.”
During the trip "we were treated very, very well and we really enjoyed it.”
"They are sending billions and billions of dollars now to the United States," he said.
