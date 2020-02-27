U.S. Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Feb. 12 endorsed Ohio state Rep. Niraj Antani in his campaign for state senator.
Antani is a Republican candidate for the Ohio Senate’s 6th District, which includes most of the communities in Montgomery County.
“I have always looked up to Senator Portman as a mentor and role model, so his endorsement means particularly a lot to me. Senator Portman has been extremely effective for Ohio in the United States Senate, which is something I have aspired to do in the Ohio General Assembly since first being elected,” Antani said in a statement.
“I am so thankful for his endorsement, support, and friendship, and I look forward to continuing to earn the support of each voter in this campaign,” the Indian American candidate added.
Portman was elected to the United States Senate in 2010 and re-elected in 2016. Previously, he served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, as U.S. Trade representative, and as the director of the Office of Budget and Management in President George W. Bush's administration.
Antani served as the Montgomery County chair for the Portman for Senate re-election campaign in 2016.
“Over the past 8 years that I have known Niraj, he has impressed me with his tireless work ethic and drive to get things done for the Miami Valley,” Portman said in a statement. “He has my full support in his race for the Ohio Senate, and I look forward to continuing to work with him in this new role.”
The Republican primary for state senator will take place on March 17.
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/3bDqq4x)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.