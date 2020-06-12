With his eyes on winning a U.S. Senate seat in New Jersey, Republican candidate Rik Mehta got a significant boost in the form of an endorsement from former Gov. Chris Christie.
“Dr. Mehta will stand with President Trump to hold China accountable, reopen our country and always stand up for New Jersey in Washington, D.C.,” Christie said, according to a New Jersey Globe report.
Mehta, a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration official, has won the endorsement of 17 of 21 Republican county organizations, the report noted.
“I am proud to receive Governor Christie’s endorsement of my campaign for U.S. Senate. Chris knows first-hand how to win state-wide elections and it is an honor to have him on our team,” Mehta said in a statement. “I look forward to working with him and together with President Trump to reopen our country and bring manufacturing jobs back from China.”
Mehta, the frontrunner to take on Democrat Senator Cory Booker in 2020, recently launched his “Made in America” medicines campaign that will require companies to disclose the country of origin of their prescription drugs.
Americans have a right to know where their medicine comes from especially when nearly all other products are labeled with the country it was made in,” Mehta said in a press release. “Americans have a right to know whether their medicine was ‘Made in America’ or ‘Made in China’ and should be labeled as such.” (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2UynJun)
Currently, the FDA does not require a drug’s label to include the country where the ingredients originated from to make the drug.
The Indian American candidate pointed out that, currently, if the majority of the ingredients that go into making a drug come from China, but a secondary step was taken to mix or package the drug in another country, then the country where it was mixed or packaged (or in some cases the principal place of business), could be placed on the label even though China was the source of the ingredients.
“These bizarre and conflicting laws and regulations that govern how to label products with their country of origin has allowed companies to profit from foreign drug manufacturing while hiding their supply chain from the American people for too long,” said Mehta.
Mehta noted that Chinese manufacturing of American drugs has nearly doubled while many American-based manufacturing plants shuttered, moving the manufacturing of essential medicines, like antibiotics, to foreign countries.
“Under my ‘Made in America’ medicines plan, we will bring thousands of manufacturing jobs back to America, provide transparency in the medical supply chain, reduce the price of our prescription drugs and more importantly save lives,” Mehta declared.
Mehta is a vice president at Aquestive Therapeutics and an adviser of Licentiam Inc., a firm focused on reducing regulation in the healthcare industry.
He previously served as Pfizer Consumer Health’s head of regulatory policy and was deputy director for the Division of Medical Policy Programs for the Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Medical Policy.
Hirsh Singh has the Republican lines in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties.
Singh says he is skipping the exploratory phase and filed his campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission, according to the Globe report.
“Having a U.S. senator who’s not just resisting the president is critical,” Singh added in the report.
The Indian American engineer from Atlantic County who works in the aerospace and defense industries is making his third bid for public office. He lost GOP primaries for governor in 2017 and Congress in 2018.
On his campaign website, Singh said, “We the People of New Jersey are suffering from political extremism and out-of-control egos. Our representatives have forgotten who they serve, our economic engine is choking and our infrastructure is crumbling. Together, we will rebuild our state.”
Singh, who hasn’t stated his platform on his campaign website, is littered with anti-Democrat rhetoric throughout his corresponding campaign social media platforms – Twitter and Facebook.
Most of his conversation is attacking Booker as he begins his focus on the 2020 primary, including asking, “Should we remove Booker from New Jersey politics?”
He also notes on another Facebook post, “Senator Booker doesn’t make any sense! He has made New Jersey a laughingstock numerous times and has done nothing for our citizens. Can anyone name an accomplishment?”
Singh has also been public in supporting a push by Dr. Jenna M. Evans, Eric J. Shuttleworth and Monica Brinson to have a recall election of the gubernatorial seat, which is held by Democrat Phil Murphy.
Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Singh's first professional experience was a four-month long stint as a geographic information systems technician at the Burlington County Office of Emergency Management in 2003.
Singh joined Hi-Tec Systems in 2004 as a junior network administrator and worked his way up through the company, eventually becoming senior director of Operations in 2013.
Singh earned a B.S. in engineering science, biomedical tissue engineering, and material science from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 2009.
Tricia Flanagan, Natalie Lynn Rivera and Eugene Anagnos are also seeking the Senate nomination, the report noted.
Booker faces a primary challenge from former Newark Board of Education member Lawrence Hamm, the co-chairman of Bernie Sanders’ New Jersey campaign.
