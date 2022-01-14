Indian American attorney Amit Bose has been confirmed as the 15th Administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Jan. 13.
Nominated by President Biden on April 22, 2021, Bose, currently serving as Deputy Administrator, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Jan. 12, and is the first person of South Asian descent to lead FRA.
“From his work with New Jersey Transit to his leadership at FRA during two administrations, Amit has spent his distinguished career supporting America’s railways,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Amit’s experience and expertise will be invaluable as we work to implement the president’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which includes the largest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak.”
In his role, Bose will lead FRA’s safety regulatory oversight of more than 800 freight and passenger railroads, national rail policy, planning and environmental activities, as well as the agency’s financial assistance grant programs. Bose will also oversee FRA programs to improve and modernize the nation’s freight and passenger rail network by administering a $66 billion investment in rail projects under the BIL.
“It’s an honor and privilege to serve Secretary Buttigieg and the Biden-Harris Administration,” said Bose, in the announcement. “America’s railroads are an indispensable part of our transportation system and national economy.”
Bose previously worked at HNTB, an architectural and engineering firm; the U.S. Department of Transportation during the Obama-Biden Administration as FRA’s Director of Governmental Affairs, Senior Advisor, Chief Counsel, and ultimately as Deputy Administrator. He also served in the Office of the Secretary as Associate General Counsel and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Governmental Affairs. Previously, Bose worked for New Jersey Transit, the New Jersey Department of Transportation, as a transportation staffer in the U.S. Congress, and in private practice in Georgia where he focused on land use, environmental, and municipal law.
Originally from Bihar, India, Bose earned an AB from Columbia College, a MIA from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, and a JD from the University of Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.