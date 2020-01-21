The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in a Jan. 14 news release said that U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, the ranking member of the committee, sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to express his serious concerns about India’s Citizenship Amendment Act and the potential for the establishment of a National Register of Citizens.
The Citizenship Amendment Act seeks to give citizenship to most religious minority groups in the country except for Muslims. Meanwhile, a National Register could require all Indians to provide documents of ancestry to be enlisted as Indian citizens or risk detention and being rendered stateless, the release said.
In response, peaceful demonstrations have broken out in India and have been reportedly met with violence from the authorities.
“Despite the government’s claims that the citizenship bill seeks to protect religious minorities, its failure to include Muslim groups facing persecution in neighboring countries, such as Pakistan’s Ahmadiyya and Burma’s Rohingya, signal an anti-Muslim intent,” Menendez wrote in the letter.
Menendez visited India in last October, where he met with many civil society activists who expressed their concerns regarding the act, registry and the future of democracy in India.
“I urge the Administration to engage the Indian government at the highest levels on these concerns, press for a swift reversal of these policies and practices, and ensure protection of the human rights of all persons in India regardless of their religion,” Menendez added.
